The Traitors’ Claudia Winkleman at centre of rumours she is the Secret Traitor

The Traitors has only just returned to BBC One, but viewers are already convinced the show has pulled off its biggest twist yet – by secretly turning host Claudia Winkleman into the ultimate Traitor.

Claudia was back on screens last night alongside 22 brand new contestants, and it didn’t take long for fans to realise this series is playing by very different rules.

Right from the off, viewers were told there is a Secret Traitor lurking in plain sight, hidden beneath a striking red cloak – and the reveal has set tongues wagging.

Fans think Claudia Winkleman could be the Secret Traitor (Credit: BBC)

Claudia herself selected the Secret Traitor, but crucially, their identity has been kept from everyone – including viewers at home.

What we do know is that the three named Traitors – Rachel, Hugo and Stephen – are now effectively taking orders. They can only murder contestants who appear on a shortlist drawn up by the Secret Traitor.

And with that, a bold theory began to spread: what if the Secret Traitor isn’t a contestant at all?

The Traitors: Is Claudia Winkleman the Secret Traitor?

The opening episode saw Claudia arrive at Ardross Castle in Scotland alongside the 22 hopefuls on Thursday night.

She then appeared holding a red cloak. Staring straight into the camera, Claudia said: “You stand before the Traitors’ Turret. Before you take the Traitors oath I imagine you are wondering why this cloak is a different colour.

“I can now reveal you have a special role. You are my Secret Traitor.”

The tension ramped up further at the first Round Table, where Claudia officially selected her Traitors. After tapping Rachel, Hugo and Stephen on the shoulders, she then appeared to reach down and tap a fourth person.

Viewers never saw who that was.

Social media quickly went into overdrive. One fan wrote on X: “The plot twist when the secret traitor isn’t any of the faithful and it’s revealed to be Claudia finally getting to play.”

Another added: “Me going mad and concluding that the secret traitor is none other than.. CLAUDIA HERSELF.” A third chimed in: “What if Claudia is the secret traitor?!?”

Others were equally convinced. “Secret Traitor being Claudia would be quite the plot twist,” one viewer said, while another declared: “The clip of Claudia telling the person they’re the ‘secret red traitor’ will be shown again at the final and spin around and show her looking in a mirror I HAVE SOLVED THE MYSTERY.”

Claudia chose this year’s Traitors at the first Round Table (Credit: BBC)

When is The Traitors on next?

The opening episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Traitors Rachel, Hugo and Stephen forced to decide who to murder first.

Thanks to the new Secret Traitor twist, their options are limited. Although 10 contestants were put at risk following the first mission, the Secret Traitor narrowed that down to just three names.

The Traitors must choose between James, Netty or Maz.

Viewers won’t have long to wait to find out who they pick. The next episode of The Traitors airs tonight (Friday January 2, 2025) at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So, who do you think is in the firing line?

