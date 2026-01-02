The Traitors 2026 schedule: What days the show is on, how long the series is and the date of the final

The Traitors is back on our screens and it hasn’t taken long for viewers to get completely hooked – but what is the schedule and when exactly can fans tune in to catch the next twist?

The BBC hit returned on New Year’s Day and, true to form, the drama is already ramping up as alliances form and suspicions grow.

This series has shaken things up from the very start, with host Claudia Winkleman revealing a major new twist: a Secret Traitor pulling the strings behind the scenes.

While three Traitors are openly named, it’s the hidden fourth player who has the real power – deciding a shortlist of potential victims for each murder.

Fans are desperate to know what happens next, but the BBC schedule is all over the place. Talk about confusing! Here’s exactly when the next episode airs, which nights the show is on, and how long this latest series will run.

The Traitors schedule: When is the next episode?

The Traitors ended on a huge cliffhanger last night – but we wouldn’t expect anything less!

Traitors Rachel, Hugo and Stephen were left facing their first murder decision. But thanks to the new format twist, their options were far from unlimited.

After the opening mission, 10 players found themselves at risk. The Secret Traitor then stepped in, narrowing that list down to just three possible victims.

That means Rachel, Hugo and Stephen must choose between James, Netty or Maz as their first target.

Viewers won’t have to wait long to see who they decide to eliminate. The next episode airs tonight (Friday January 2, 2026). Episode two will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm.

Like the opening instalment, it runs for 65 minutes and is due to finish at 9.05pm.

What days is The Traitors on? What is the schedule?

This year’s series kicked off with a three-night launch, starting on New Year’s Day – which fell on a Thursday.

Episode two follows tonight, on Friday. Episode three will then air tomorrow (Saturday January 3, 2026). Viewers should note the earlier start time of 7.45pm on BBC One and iPlayer, with the episode running until 9pm.

After that, The Traitors settles back into its usual midweek schedule. From next week, episodes will air on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights. Episode four lands on Wednesday January 7 at 8pm, followed by episode five on Thursday January 8 and episode six on Friday January 9.

How long is the 2026 series of The Traitors? How many episodes?

The 2026 run of The Traitors consists of 12 episodes in total. From next week onwards, episodes will be a standard one hour long.

The spin-off show Uncloaked will continue to air straight after every episode this series. Hosted by Ed Gamble, the companion show briefly appeared on BBC Two earlier this week, but from tonight (Friday January 2) it will return to BBC One permanently.

When is the final of The Traitors?

The final of this year’s series is expected to air on Friday January 23, 2026. While the BBC has yet to officially confirm the date, this is the most likely slot based on the current schedule.

Last year’s series wrapped up on Friday January 24, when Faithfuls Jake Brown and Leanne Quigley were crowned the winners.

So, who will come out on top this time around?

