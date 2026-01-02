Traitors fans suspicious of Netty and Ross’ relationship amid shock theory more contestants are linked

The Traitors has only been on for one episode so far, and speculation over Netty and Ross’ relationship is already in overdrive.

They’re not the only duo on the show who know each other, with Judy and Roxy revealed to be a mother-daughter duo last night too!

Netty and Ross know each other (Credit: BBC)

Shock link between Netty and Ross on The Traitors

During last night’s show, it was revealed that Netty, 42, and Ross, 37, know each other already.

After arriving at the castle and spotting each other for the first time, Netty flung herself at Ross, squealing.

“I get out of the car, and I recognise the face of someone called Ross, I met like 10-15 years ago!” Netty told the camera.

Squealing, Netty shouted: “I know him!”

“I had no idea that Ross was going to be here. But it feels really nice to see a familiar face.”

Meanwhile, Ross admitted he’d have preferred to have kept their link on the down low. But admitted it was “nice” to see her.

Later, Netty explained to her fellow contestants that she and Ross knew each other through a mutual friend, but they hadn’t seen each other for years.

Ross was surprised by Netty’s reaction (Credit: BBC)

Fans believe there is more than meets the eye with Ross and Netty

However, fans believe Ross and Netty aren’t being completely honest about how they know each other.

“I also think Ross and Netty are more then what that said they are,” one fan tweeted.

“Ross and Netty… what is this relationship?” another wrote.

“I think Netty and Ross know each other more than they’re letting on…,” a third said.

“Do Ross and Netty actually know each other much better, and this is a cover story?” another asked.

Ross and Netty’s connection was discussed on the spin-off show Uncloaked last night too.

“This appears to be a genuine coincidence that they’ve met beforehand,” host Ed Gamble said.

“I’m convinced that they’re like brother and sister, or they’re married,” series 3 Traitor Minah said. “I think he said to her, ‘Let’s pretend we don’t know each other’, and she wasn’t listening. So she’s just forgotten they’re supposed to not know each other.”

“I think it genuinely is a coincidence,” Ed said.

Shock theory emerges

However, fans also believe that it’s more than just Netty and Ross, and Judy and Roxy who know each other.

“They keep showing the names hanging off a tree, so I think everyone is related to someone else…,” another wrote, sharing a picture of the “family tree” featuring the contestants that was shown several time during the show.

“Is everybody related in some way? Hence the family tree at the start? Idk how that would work but the family tree is stuck in my head lol,” another said.

“Also a very strong possibility Maz and Farazz are father and son,” another added.

How well do they really know each other? (Credit: BBC)

Body language expert on The Traitors stars Ross and Netty’s ‘suspicious’ friendship

Speaking to Paddy Power Bingo, body language expert Judi James gave her thoughts on Ross and Netty’s friendship.

“The real body language puzzle is the surprise ‘friendship’ between Netty and Ross. When they met, Netty let out attention-grabbing loud screams and shrieks and launched herself at Ross to envelop him in a suspicious-looking ‘koala hug’ with her arms tight round his neck and her legs raised in a leap to encircle him too,” she said.

“This is a very intimate form of greeting ritual that presses torsos closely together while rendering the ‘victim’ helpless. It also hangs the full body weight of the perpetrator onto the ‘victim’, meaning its normally one for teenagers or existing partners. Adults who haven’t met for many years would normally worry about forcing the ‘victim’ to suddenly carry your full weight. Problems with potentially bad backs would be a concern,” she then continued.

“This ‘friendship’ looked odd and Ross was clearly surprised about the ‘reveal’, suggesting this might be something deeper.”

The only way we’re going to find out is if we keep watching!

Read more: The Traitors fans left baffled as contestants Judy and Roxy let slip their secret link – and no one notices

The Traitors continues tonight (Friday, January 2) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

