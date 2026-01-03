Complaints pour in as ‘pointless’ Secret Traitor twist abruptly ends after first Traitor is banished

The Traitors struck again tonight (January 3), claiming another Faithful as Ben was murdered and removed from Ardross Castle – and the Secret Traitor twist came to a premature end.

But while Ben’s exit was shocking enough, it was Hugo’s very public – and very dramatic – reaction at breakfast that really got people talking and sealed his fate as the first Traitor to be exposed.

Traitor Hugo silenced the room to pay tribute to Ben at breakfast… after murdering him (Credit: BBC)

What did Hugo say on The Traitors tonight?

As the group gathered for breakfast and learned that Ben had been murdered, Traitor Rachel didn’t hide her frustration, declaring: “I’m raging.”

Fiona then began to speak, recalling a comment Ben had made the night before. “Ben last night said: ‘If I’m not here in the morning, look at…’ who?” she asked.

Before she could finish, Hugo jumped in and took control of the room. “Guys guys guys, before we do that, can we just have a moment. Because Ben, I was next to him yesterday and I was sweating a bit, but that senior gentleman gave absolutely everything. That was a tough mission. So whoever has done that is beyond mean.”

In the diary room, Rachel was clearly unimpressed. “Oh my god, why did he do that? When he literally commanded the room, that was a little bit too much,” she said.

Later, Harriet shared her growing suspicions with Rachel outside, vowing to challenge Hugo at the roundtable that evening.

Rachel was raging over Hugo’s breakfast speech, and egged the Faithfuls on to banish him (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

Social media quickly lit up, with many viewers convinced Hugo had overplayed his hand.

“Looking forward to Hugo being voted out at the roundtable tonight,” one viewer wrote. “Hugo is such a terrible Traitor, he’s captain obvious right now,” said another.

“Oh my god, Hugo is SOOOOO camp and dramatic and it’s gonna be his downfall,” one fan joked.

Others were even more blunt. “Hugo you’re done for if you keep on yapping,” one said. “Is Hugo going to be the first Traitor to fall?” another asked.

“Hugo will be the first Traitor to go,” predicted one viewer, while another urged: “Hugo shut up, you’re giving it away.”

Johnny has so far gone undetected as a Traitor (Credit: BBC)

So what happened at the roundtable?

With tensions running high and suspicions swirling, tonight’s roundtable proved to be a dramatic one. Hugo was confronted by Harriet. Ross went for Stephen and sparks flew between James and Reece.

“The time for talk is over,” the hostess with the mostess then declared, as it came to the vote.

In a shock to Hugo, Stephen turned on him, voting for his fellow Traitor to leave. Rachel didn’t, though, instead going for Ross. It wasn’t enough to save Hugo, though, as the viewers’ predictions about him being the first Traitor exposed came to fruition, as he was voted out.

But the extended episode wasn’t over yet…

Claudia revealed that Rachel and Stephen had been tasked with a secret mission. They were told there would be no murder and, instead, they would have a chance to meet the Secret Traitor. To do so, they had to shortlist nine players for murder before the night was over.

To select them, they had to dip their fingers in red ink and leave a fingerprint mark over the players on the family tree picture. If they managed to complete the task, the Secret Traitor would join them in the turret and become an equal Traitor.

Rachel completed the mission as Stephen kept watch. Meaning the identity of the Secret Traitor was set to be revealed. But complaints poured in as the credits rolled…

‘Ridiculous’

Some were fuming that we now have to wait till next week to find out the identity of the Secret Traitor.

“Nooooooo we have to wait till next Wednesday!!!!!” complained one. “Nearly threw my drink at my telly ffsss i can’t wait till Wednesday,” another complained. “Ridiculous how we need to wait until Wednesday to see the Secret Traitor,” a third added. “Fuming,” said another.

Others were baffled that the twist had come to an end so soon.

“They should hold off showing the public the Secret Traitor for at least 3 more episodes,” another added. “The Secret Traitor twist being active for like 3 episodes… I thought the whole point was we didn’t know who it was? Seems kinda pointless,” another agreed.

“The twist feels a bit wasted if it’s finished by episode 4?” another agreed. “Well done Hugo, you getting caught has spoilt the Secret Traitor twist for the rest of us,” another fumed.

The Traitors returns on Wednesday (January 7) at 8pm on BBC One.

