The Traitors’ Rachel Duffy: Her marriage to husband Sean, where she works and sad family tragedy

The Traitors’ Rachel Duffy is not planning on sitting quietly in the shadows – especially with a Secret Traitor calling the shots.

But who exactly is Rachel?

Hand-picked by Claudia Winkleman as one of the Traitors in Scotland’s Ardross Castle, she was thrilled with the job.

That excitement quickly turned to frustration, though, when she learned that one Traitor’s identity will be kept hidden – and that they will hold the real power.

Alongside fellow Traitors Hugo and Stephen, Rachel was far from impressed by the twist. She has since warned: “I want the control back and am going to do everything in my power to hunt that Secret Traitor down.”

We can’t wait to see how she does this!

In the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about Rachel Duffy – from her private life, a tragic family death and to the career she believes gives her an edge in the game.

The Traitors: Who is Rachel Duffy?

Rachel is 42 and hails from County Down in Northern Ireland. A self-confessed game enthusiast, she’s been playing the party game Mafia for around 15 years.

This experience seems tailor-made for The Traitors. In the game, the ‘innocents’ have to sniff out the ‘mafia’. Sound similar?!

Rachel’s revealed that her friends liken her to Monica from Friends. From what we’ve seen so far, however, Rachel may be bringing a much more cut-throat energy to Ardross Castle than Monica.

How many children does Rachel have?

Rachel is a mum-of0-three, with two sons and a daughter. They are named Caden, Brodie and Isabelle.

Arriving at the castle, she confidently suggested that parenting has prepared her. “I have three kids, I know how to negotiate,” she said.

When did Rachel marry her husband Sean?

Rachel married her husband Sean in July 2013. The couple celebrated with a traditional church ceremony followed by a reception with family and friends.

While Sean keeps a low profile and isn’t on social media, Rachel has shared anniversary posts over the years. This includes touching images from their wedding day.

One photo shows her being walked down the aisle by her father, who has since sadly passed away. Alongside the image, Rachel wrote: “Today would have been daddy’s 70th birthday.

“Days like this can go one of two ways but instead of feeling sorry for myself, I’m feeling extremely grateful for having the funniest and kindest dad for so many years. Some people aren’t that lucky.”

Where does Rachel work?

Rachel works as head of marketing and communications for the Clanrye Group. This is a community organisation and registered charity based in Newry, Northern Ireland.

The charity focuses on training, employment, qualifications and health wellbeing programmes, and Rachel has been part of the organisation since 2007. She’s described as a “key member” of the team.

According to the Clanrye Group website, her role involves “helping to facilitate overseas youth programmes, managing community family support services and now, leading the communication efforts of the organisation to help reach communities who would most benefit from the services and programmes available”.

On LinkedIn, Rachel says she provides communications support to a team of more than 100 people. She also convinced those skills will help her in the castle. “I have a tendency to know what the right thing is to say and how to get what I want,” she admitted in the first episode.

But Rachel is deliberately downplaying her expertise to the other contestants. “I’m going to say that I work in Marketing, which is true, but it’s leaving out the fact that I do strategic communications across Northern Ireland on a daily basis,” she explained. “I don’t want them to know that speaking to people and getting my point across is very easy for me.” Sneaky!

Rachel Duffy’s Traitor reveal

Rachel marked the launch of The Traitors with a huge viewing party, bringing together family and friends in a hotel room to watch the first episode on New Year’s Day (Thursday January 1, 2026).

When Claudia tapped Rachel on the shoulder to reveal her as a Traitor, the room erupted. Rachel jumped up and down at the front of the room.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, she wrote: “I had THEE best time celebrating with family and friends last night and couldn’t have asked for a better reaction to that tap on the shoulder from @claudiawinkle. I am so excited to be a TRAITOR.”

When is The Traitors on next?

Rachel returns to our screens in The Traitors at 8pm tonight (Friday January 2, 2026). Episode 2 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and runs for 65 minutes.

In the show, Rachel, Hugo and Stephen will carry out their first murder. We look forward to seeing who they pick!

