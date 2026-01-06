Traitors star Judy Wilson believes there is a secret father-son duo in the show

The Traitors contestant Judy Wilson has lifted the lid on fresh suspicions inside the castle, claiming players believe there could be a secret father-and-son duo hiding in plain sight.

This year’s series already featured one major family twist, with Judy entering the BBC hit alongside her daughter Roxy. Thanks to the show’s strict rules, the pair were forced to keep their connection under wraps. But despite being a faithful, Judy quickly found herself under suspicion. And it ultimately cost her the game.

Judy was the first contestant to be banished from The Traitors. Now watching events unfold from the outside alongside viewers at home, Judy has revealed she doesn’t think their secret was the only one lurking in the shadows.

Judy believes there are other connections (Credit: BBC)

Judy hints at more secret connections on The Traitors

Speaking to Metro after her exit, Judy admitted there was plenty of speculation among the contestants about two other players – Faraaz and Maz.

She said: “I think there could be more secret connections. There was a lot of speculation when I was in there about Faraaz and Maz. Are they son and dad? We kept thinking that.”

While the theory hasn’t dominated fan discussions outside the castle, some viewers have picked up on the similarities between the pair.

One fan wrote on X: “I am going for Ross as the secret traitor and I think Faraaz and Maz are related.”

Another added: “Maz and Faraaz look like father and son to me. The same good looks.”

Given Judy was living alongside them day in, day out, her suspicions carry extra weight – even if nothing has yet been confirmed.

Judy was the first banished (Credit: BBC)

Are there more family ties on The Traitors?

Judy, of course, knows better than most how hard it is to keep a family secret hidden. She admitted that Roxy almost slipped up during the boat challenge.

According to Judy, Roxy can be heard shouting “Mum”, while she herself managed to “switch off completely” to avoid reacting.

But the rumours don’t stop there. Fans have also been buzzing about a possible link between Ellie and Ross after spotting similar holiday photos online. What started as speculation gained momentum when a picture of the pair together from 2024 resurfaced.

Interestingly, Judy said she had no idea there was any connection between them while filming.

She explained: “Ellie is quite quiet and if you say the bit when we’re in the kitchen, that is the first time I actually spoke to her. But she is quite quiet. Whereas Ross is very out there, and quite bubbly. I didn’t connect that at all.”

If there are already hints of three players being secretly connected, it raises the question of whether even more surprises are still waiting to be uncovered. And with the identity of the secret traitor set to be revealed on Wednesday night’s episode, viewers could be in for another major twist.

