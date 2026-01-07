Traitors favourite Paul Gorton hasn’t held back when it comes to sizing up this year’s cast — and one name in particular, Amanda, has caught his eye for all the wrong reasons.

The long-awaited Series 4 kicked off on BBC One last week (January 1), with Claudia Winkleman once again at the helm. At the dramatic launch, Claudia secretly selected Hugo, Rachel and Stephen as the original Traitors — though only Hugo has been exposed so far.

Episode one also threw in a major twist with the arrival of a Secret Traitor, whose identity remains a mystery not just to viewers, but to the Traitors themselves. That secret is finally set to unravel tomorrow night (January 7).

Paul thinks Amanda should have left in the first episode (Credit: BBC)

Traitors star says Amanda is a ‘huge threat’

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Series 2 contestant Paul shared his thoughts on who could be hiding behind the Secret Traitor cloak.

“So I think it has to be a woman, because you’ve already got two male Traitors and it makes sense to balance that out with two female ones,” he said on behalf of 10bet Casino.

For Paul, Amanda immediately stands out — and not necessarily in a good way if she’s meant to be a Faithful.

“I think it might be Amanda. I don’t want it to be, because it feels a bit obvious,” he admitted.

“She should have been killed first! In our season, she wouldn’t even last a day because she’s such a huge threat. She’s so smart, so stern, just completely switched on. You’d kill her straight away. So why is she still there? If she is the Secret Traitor, you start thinking, why her? Because that could be a winner.”

Paul described Amanda as ‘so smart’ (Credit: BBC)

‘There’s a mischievous side to them’

Amanda isn’t the only one on Paul’s radar, though. He’s also got his suspicions about Fiona.

“I also love the idea of Fiona. She said in the last episode, ‘Don’t judge women of my age,’ or something along those lines — which I don’t totally agree with, because she’s only 62, she’s not that old. You know what I mean?” he said. “But I do think she’s playing a character — the older, slightly dizzy person no one would suspect has this sharp, mischievous side to them.”

Psychiatrist Ellie is another possible contender, according to Paul, despite common assumptions about her profession.

“The thing with psychiatrists is people automatically assume they’re constantly analysing everyone — that they’re great at reading people and spotting things. But sometimes it’s the opposite. As a psychiatrist, people sit down and tell you everything. That doesn’t mean you instantly know what’s going on with them,” he explained.

“So yeah, I’d say Amanda, Fiona, or Ellie. I’d be genuinely shocked if it were a man — really shocked.”

The Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday January 7, 2026.

