Claudia Winkleman returns to BBC with series 4 of The Traitors tonight and here’s who the contestants are

Claudia Winkleman is back at the helm of The Traitors tonight and we finally know who the contestants are.

The TV presenter will be returning to Ardross Castle in Scotland where she will welcome 22 excited players to the game of their lives.

There is a huge amount at stake. A potential £120,000 in fact. But who has what it takes to make it all the way?

There is definitely going to be a large amount of deception and lying with that amount of money on offer!

In the lead up to the new series, Claudia promised an “extraordinary twist” for the show’s fourth series.

What a great way celebrate the start of the New Year!

Read on to find out who this year’s contestants are and what time The Traitors starts tonight. Exciting!

The Traitors: Series 4 starts tonight

Fans of The Traitors have been desperately waiting for the start of the new series ever since the Celebrity Traitors wrapped up in November.

Alan Carr, the show’s winner, played such a blinder that viewers have been counting down the days for their next fix.

Well, the day has finally arrived. The brand new series starts tonight and we will finally get to meet this year’s 22 contestants.

Claudia Winkleman will chat to them all individually and find out whether they want to be a Faithful or a Traitor. She will then make her selection while stomping in circles at the Round Table.

Earlier this week, Claudia admitted the decision this year’s Traitors are doesn’t lie solely on her shoulders. The host says she has help from show bosses while they devour a box of biscuits!

But don’t expect everything to follow the same pattern as previous series of The Traitors, as Claudia has teased a big twist.

The Traitors red cloak twist

Claudia dropped the bombshell that there will be a big shake up to this year’s format during several promos for the series.

The first one was shot in black and white and showed Claudia carrying a letter through Ardross Castle sealed with a red wax stamp. She warned: “Sleep well… if you can.”

But it was the second trailer that really got the attention of fans, as it featured a contestant in a red cloak carrying a lantern. This is really significant, as the Traitors in the show only ever wear dark green cloaks.

As a grandfather clock struck midnight, Claudia said: “Have yourself a merry little Christmas. I’m joking.”

The person in the red-hooded cloak held his or her leather-clad finger up to their lips and said, “Shhhh…” before stalking off.

Since then, fans of The Traitors have been desperately trying to work out what the red cloak means. Guesses have included a returning Traitor or even a Traitor to the Traitors.

Hopefully we find out in the first episode!

Who are the 22 Traitors contestants?

The BBC has now released all the names of this year’s contestants and a little bit about each of them. Sadly, we only have first names to go on now, which means social media sleuthing is currently out. Boo!

This year’s Traitors players are:

Harriet, 52, crime writer and former barrister from London

Judy, 60, child liaison officer from Doncaster

Netty, 42, nursery school teacher from Glasgow

Stephen, 32, cyber security consultant from London

Ross, 37, sales exec and personal trainer from London

Ellie, 33, psychologist from London

Sam, 34, account manager from North Yorkshire

Fiona, 62, local government officer from Swansea

Jessie, 28, hairstylist from Hull

Hugo, 51, barrister from London

Adam, 34, builder from Essex

Rachel, 42, head of communications from County Down

Jack, 29, personal trainer from Essex

Jade, 25, PHd student from West Midlands

Maz, 59, civil servant from Preston

Amanda, 57, retired police detective from Brighton

Faraaz, 22, internal auditor from Middlesborough

Ben, 66, retired from Hampshire

James, 38, gardener from Dorset

Reece, 27, sweet shop assistant from Sheffield

Roxy, 32, recruiter from Amsterdam

Matthew, 35, creative director from Edinburgh

What time is The Traitors on tonight?

The Celebrity Traitors primarily aired at 9pm, so don’t be fooled. The Traitors starts at the earlier time of 8pm tonight (Thursday January 1, 2026).

You can watch it on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and it has a run time of 65 minutes. This means the show will end at 9.05pm.

You won’t have to wait long for the next couple of episodes, either. The Traitors continues at the same time of 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday January 2. Again, it is an hour long.

The third episode will then air on Saturday January 3. But be warned, it will start at 7.45pm and end at 9pm. An extra 10 minutes!

You will then have to wait until Wednesday January 7 for episode 4. This will start at 8pm, again on BBC One and iPlayer.

Series 4 of The Traitors comprises of 12 episodes.

Is The Traitors: Uncloaked on?

You’re in luck, as The Traitors’ spin-off show Uncloaked is also returning tonight. Yippee!

Ed Gamble resumes the role of host and it will start straight after the first episode of The Traitors finishes at 9.05pm tonight. But you must remember to switch over to BBC Two to catch it.

The schedule will keep you on your toes, as it is back to BBC One for Friday and Saturday night’s Uncloaked.

You will need to keep your wits about you, just like this year’s Traitors and Faithful!

