The Traitors 2026: All the contestants who aren’t under the secret red cloak

The Traitors Series 4 made a dramatic return to BBC One last night (January 1), and it didn’t take long for the hit show to shake things up with the introduction of a Secret Red Traitor.

Thursday’s opener saw 22 brand-new contestants arrive at Andross Castle in Scotland, all hoping to outwit their rivals and walk away with the £120k prize pot.

But before the game had barely begun, the mood shifted as longtime host Claudia Winkleman unveiled a twist that immediately had viewers talking.

Claudia picked three Traitors and an additional Secret Traitor (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors announce Secret Red Cloak Traitor twist

Speaking directly to the camera while holding a striking red cloak, Claudia explained exactly why it stood out from the rest: “Before you take the Traitors Oath, I imagine you’re wondering why this cloak is a different colour.

“I can now reveal you have a special role. You are my Secret Traitor.”

The revelation instantly raised the stakes, signalling that this series would not follow the usual rules.

Later in the episode, just before choosing her Traitors, Claudia once again addressed viewers to tease the twist further.

“As always, I’m about to pick my Traitors. But I’m going to do something else. I’m also going to pick a Secret Traitor. Nobody will know who that is – not the Traitors, and not even you. It’s naughty, isn’t it?”

When she finally gathered The Traitors together in their turret for the first time, Claudia confirmed that a Secret Traitor was hidden among the players and explained that the group would now be responsible for selecting a shortlist of contestants to potentially murder each night.

The unexpected move has left viewers desperate to uncover the identity of the Secret Traitor. As the series unfolds, here are the contestants who can already be ruled out.

Three more contestants can be ruled out as Secret Traitor (Credit: BBC)

First six contestants who can be ruled out as Secret Traitor

When Claudia selected her initial three Traitors, she chose Head of Communications Rachel Duffy, 42, as the sole female Traitor.

She was joined by cyber security consultant Stephen Libby, 32, and barrister Hugo Lodge, 51.

Like viewers watching at home, the three Traitors were completely unaware of who the Secret Traitor might be. However, three more names can now be eliminated from suspicion.

At the end of the episode, the red-cloaked Traitor secretly selected three contestants. From those names, the Traitors were then forced to decide who would be murdered.

The handwritten letter revealed the names James, Netty and Maz. In tonight’s episode (January 2), one of those three will become the first contestant to be murdered.

For now, that leaves 16 players still under suspicion.

Read more: The Traitors 2026: Everything we know from episode 1 including identity of Traitors and who Secret one could be

The Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday January 2, 2026.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.