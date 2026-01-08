The Traitors viewers turn on contestant after ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘cruel’ scenes

The Traitors returned to BBC One last night, but instead of cheering on the game-playing, many viewers found themselves increasingly irritated by Rachel’s behaviour towards Ross as the episode unfolded.

Wednesday’s instalment finally confirmed what many suspected: Fiona had been the Secret Traitor all along. While fans initially enjoyed that reveal, the mood quickly shifted as attention turned to the latest roundtable. Which led to Rachel’s targeting of Ross.

By the end of the episode, Ross had been banished. But rather than applauding the Traitors’ tactics, a large chunk of the audience ended up sympathising with the Faithfuls instead.

Ross tried to defend himself (Credit: BBC)

Rachel leaves viewers frustrated

Throughout the episode, Fiona, Rachel and Stephen were once again forced to carefully manage suspicion while keeping their identities hidden. For Rachel, that meant going all in on Ross, who had already attracted doubts from early on in the game.

At the roundtable, Rachel repeatedly laid out why she believed Ross was a Traitor, returning to the same points and refusing to let the discussion move on. Other contestants joined in, citing moments from previous episodes that had raised eyebrows.

But when Ross tried to defend himself, insisting someone was deliberately setting him up, Rachel escalated things further. She asked him: “Was Hugo this dramatic in the turret?”

The turret, of course, is where the Traitors secretly meet to plan murders and strategy. Ross appeared genuinely confused by the question, unsure what Rachel was trying to suggest.

That confusion only seemed to deepen suspicion among the group, as everyone knows about the turret. Ultimately, Ross was banished from the castle, with visible shock rippling through the room when he revealed he had been a Faithful all along.

Rachel pinned the blame on Ross (Credit: BBC)

Fans back the Faithfuls

The fallout was immediate. As the episode aired, and continued afterwards, fans took to social media to vent their frustration, with many arguing that Rachel had crossed a line.

One viewer wrote: “This is the first time ever I have been rooting for the Faithfuls. The Traitors just aren’t doing it for me this year.”

Another added: “I’m purely rooting for the Faithfuls now for Ross after that.”

A third admitted: “I didn’t like what Rachel just did to Ross. That made me uncomfortable, even for this game’s standards.”

One penned: “Rachel thought she ate attacking Ross like that but it was just so embarrassing.”

“I’m sorry but that fake trying to catch Ross out was just embarrassing. Saying confusing words and seeing a confused face as a result does not mean guilt” another fumed.

Others suggested Rachel’s approach was backfiring. “I initially thought she was brilliant. But now I think she’s trying to be too clever. Her comments about the turret were risky and over confident,” one fan said.

Another went further, suggesting it could even turn suspicion back onto Rachel herself. They wrote: “I think Rachel’s weird turret mind game was incredibly cruel and targeted. If no one brings that up as a weird move then I will be shocked.”

That said, not everyone was critical. A handful of viewers pointed out that Rachel was simply doing exactly what a Traitor has to do to survive in the game.

As one fan put it: “I think a lot of people are forgetting that this is literally what the Traitors have to do. It honestly just makes her a good player.”

With tensions clearly rising, The Traitors looks set to keep dividing opinion. And if last night is anything to go by, the Faithfuls may now have more supporters than ever.

