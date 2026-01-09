The Traitors delivered a seriously explosive ending last night (January 8), with Fiona’s dramatic outburst leaving many viewers turning against her by the time the credits rolled.

Earlier in Thursday’s episode, Maz was brutally murdered in plain sight by the remaining Traitors – Stephen, Fiona and Rachel. But while that moment set the tone, it was what happened later in the castle that really had people talking.

At the round table, Amanda was banished at the round table after the tense decision was ultimately left to fate.

The Traitors star Fiona turns on Rachel

Earlier in the episode, Amanda had pulled Rachel aside for a private chat, revealing that she was actually a retired police detective.

After Amanda had left the game, Rachel chose to share this information with the group that evening – a move that immediately raised eyebrows, particularly for fellow Traitor Fiona.

Fiona confronted Rachel and accused her of lying, flatly denying that Amanda had ever told her such a thing. “I think you have done this for your own benefit,” Fiona said, before adding: “Not for one minute!”

The confrontation quickly escalated, with Fiona then publicly calling Rachel a Traitor in front of the entire group – despite the fact that they were both Traitors themselves. Fiona admitted she didn’t trust Rachel’s intentions and believed she was only playing for herself.

The shock clash between the Traitors stunned everyone in the castle and sent the game into chaos. However, viewers at home were less impressed, with many calling out Fiona’s behaviour online.

‘She is such a hypocrite’

“Fiona, I’m sorry you need to go,” one viewer insisted on X.

“Fiona. Incredible hypocrite and egotistical zealot. If that’s not breaking the Traitors’ vow, what is??” another person shared.

“Fiona is such a hypocrite though because Rachel hasn’t thrown any of the traitors under the bus yet Fiona has?????” a third remarked.

“Watching today’s episode of #TheTraitorsUK and everyone agrees that Fiona sucks right? WTF was that,” a fourth said.

“Fiona accusing Rachel of being a lone wolf, then becoming one herself,” another confused viewer pointed out.

“Fiona is such a fool. I think she has put a big target on her own back with this hysterical reaction,” a sixth person wrote.

The Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday January 9, 2026.

