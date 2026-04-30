Loose Women’s Denise Welch accused of calling former co-star Andrea McLean ‘Blandrea’ by Melanie Blake

Loose Women star Denise Welch has been accused by TV agent Melanie Blake of secretly calling her former co-star Andrea McLean “Blandrea” for decades.

The bombshell claim comes after Denise gave a gushing review on the back of Andrea’s new tell-all book, Shameless.

The non-fiction read is about Andrea’s life after she quit Loose Women as the show’s main anchor in 2020.

In the burb, it says: “Andrea lays everything bare, from financial ruin and broken marriages to cancel culture and toxic TV.”

Denise Welch has been accused of calling her former Loose Women co-star Blandrea (Credit: ITV)

Denise has given one of four testimonies to feature on the back cover, saying it is “impossible to put down”.

But she has since been branded a “hypocrite” by TV and entertainment agent, Melanie Blake.

Kicking off another Loose Women feud, Melanie even claims she has ‘receipts dating back 15 years’ to back up her allegation.

Loose Women’s Denise Welch accused of calling Andrea McLean ‘Blandrea’

The bombshell claim dropped onto X, formerly known as Twitter, last night.

Acting and PR agent Melanie, who has managed a host of TV and soap stars during her career, posted screenshots of both the back and front cover of Shameless.

She also claimed Nadia Sawalha was among those who secretly referred to Andrea as Blandrea.

She said: “Huge plug Denise Welch has given for Andrea’s new book.

“Quite a surprise tho as Denise, Nadia & most of the OG cast, referred to her as ‘BLANDREA’ behind her back at #LooseWomen for decades – ‘as was so boring’.

“But suddenly her life & careers a mess & she’s ‘unputdownable’.”

Melanie added: “And btw, 15 years of mobile phones and emails saved should save the bother of any dispute on my musing.

“Everyone at itv knows that’s true (possibly not Andrea since she’s got her on her back cover) so trust me when I say – #BLANDREA – was the mean girl nick name for her.”

TV agent Melanie Blake has made the shock claim (Credit: YouTube/ Melanie Blake)

Denise hits back at ‘Blandrea’ claim

ED! has contacted Denise and Nadia’s reps for comment on Melanie’s “Blandrea” claim.

Denise has actually replied to Melanie in the comments of her X post.

“Well. Can’t wait for your no holds barred ‘autobiography’. Very confused as to how that’s going to fly!!” Denise said.

Melanie shot back with a very lengthy reply.

Among it, she said: “I see you didn’t deny calling Andrea Blandrea did you?

“That’s the top of that era iceberg – I’ve swerved you for years but if you wanna steer the boat – make sure you know – for you – it’s the Titanic.”

Denise told her: “Get help love, honestly. I wish you well. But get help.”

Melanie has continued to call Denise a “hypocrite” as other fans comment on the heated exchange.

“Oh yes you’ll see Denise is at me immediately – god forbid thou shall reveal the hypocrisy of her Andrea endorsement!” she told one follower.

Andrea, meanwhile, has not reacted publicly.

Stock up on popcorn, as we see this rumbling on for quite a while.

Read more: Loose Women star Denise Welch sparks relationship fears as husband Lincoln tells her ‘you obviously don’t live here anymore’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page