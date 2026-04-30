Sharon Osbourne faces fresh backlash as she honours Ozzy with No.88 fragrance

Sharon Osbourne has been hit with another wave of backlash after announcing she will be honouring late husband Ozzy with the No.88 fragrance.

The 73-year-old former X Factor judge hit the headlines earlier this month after she revealed she was backing the far-right activist founder of the English Defence League Tommy Robinson’s event on May 16.

After he shared a video promoting the rally, Sharon appeared in the comments section, writing: “See you at the march.” Fans were immediately turned off, with many claiming Ozzy would not have been impressed.

After Sharon shared her political stance, the homelessness charity Centrepoint cut ties with her after she worked with them as an ambassador.

Sharon has revealed Ozzy’s favourite fragrance is being sold for fans (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sharon Osbourne honoured with No.88 fragrance

In a fresh announcement shared today (April 30), Sharon has revealed she has teamed up with fragrance brand Czech & Speake to release a limited edition of Ozzy’s favourite scent.

“For over 30 years, Ozzy wore one fragrance. No.88 by @czechandspeake. The moment he smelled it, he said: ‘I’d like to smell like this for the rest of my life. ‘ And he did. Every concert, every city, every room he walked into,” Sharon explained in her caption.

“Today, we honour Ozzy with a limited tribute edition of No.88. A black sleeve. A purple foil. His number, his scent, his legacy. A limited number of bottles. £250 each. £50 from every sale goes directly to @cureparkinsons a cause close to the Osbournes heart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

‘This isn’t right!’

The announcement, while well-intentioned, was met with backlash from Sharon’s followers.

“It’s already sold out and saw on eBay for $1,300,” one fan fumed.

“That’s so lovely, purchasers will give the inflated difference to charity…. just imagine that!” another observed.

“This isn’t right. I don’t feel comfortable with this. I’ve never witnessed such an involved PR campaign following a celebrity death. We didn’t need the tribute performances, and we absolutely don’t need anyone making money out of it,” a third person remarked.

“She is still selling the man’s name and he’s dead,” a fourth said.

“The price is absolutely mental!” a fifth added.

“Rinsing it now Sharon,” another insisted.

‘This is so special’

Meanwhile, many were pleased to see Ozzy’s favourite fragrance being sold and a portion donated to charity.

“Wow, beautiful initiative. A way to keep livening up his memory forever,” one insisted.

“You just keep giving. Incredible! You continue his legacy in so many ways. True love,” another shared.

“This is so special, I miss Ozzy,” a third expressed.

“Sending love to the entire Osbourne family!” a fourth said.

Read more: ‘They were all over each other’: Kelly Osbourne’s mystery partner ‘revealed’ following sudden ‘split’ from Sid Wilson

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.