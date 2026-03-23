Kelly Osbourne has reportedly split from her fiancé, Sid Wilson, eight months after the pair announced their engagement.

The Slipknot DJ proposed to Kelly backstage at her late father, Ozzy Osbourne’s, final show in Birmingham last July. Just weeks later, Ozzy died with his family beside him.

Kelly and Sid share a three-year-old son, Sidney. However, while trying to grieve over the death of her dad, the couple has been said to have called it quits.

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Kelly and Sid got engaged last July (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Grieving Kelly Osbourne reportedly split from Sid Wilson

“Kelly and Sid have decided to call off their engagement. Kelly has been struggling following the loss of her father. The grieving process has been incredibly difficult, and she’s been doing everything she can to cope,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“In truth, she and Sid have been facing challenges in their relationship for some time, and things were not as they appeared. They tried to make it work, particularly for the sake of their child, but ultimately decided that separating is the best path forward,” they continued.

“Kelly has endured a great deal over the past year. Despite everything, she remains sober and is now focusing on herself and her role as a mother moving ahead.”

Last night (March 22), Kelly appeared in London to watch Lily Allen’s final show at The Palladium. In promotion of her latest album, West End Girl, the show documents Lily’s traumatic marriage to Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

ED! has contacted Kelly’s reps for comment.

Kelly attended Lily Allen’s concert last night in London (Credit: Instagram)

‘We love you so much!’

In January, Kelly honoured Sid’s 49th birthday with an Instagram post.

While sharing photos of the pair throughout the years with their son, Kelly wrote: “Happy Birthday Daddy Sid we love you so much!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

As of this writing, her engagement posts are still pinned on her feed.

Read more: Kelly Osbourne ‘devastated’ as she announces heartbreaking death: ‘Life will never be the same without you’

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