Kelly Osbourne has shared the devastating news that her celebrity makeup artist friend Jasen Kaplan has died.

The 41-year-old singer and reality star took to her social media page to issue an emotional tribute to fans.

Kelly Osbourne shares touching tribute to makeup artist friend Jasen (Credit: Instagram)

Kelly Osbourne’s tribute to makeup artist Jasen Kaplan

In an Instagram Story post shared 14 hours ago (January 1), Kelly shared a collage of photos of herself with Jason.

“I’m devastated. I love you so much, Gjasenkaplan. Thank you for all the love, laughter and joy you brought [to] my life. I hope you are at peace now. Life will never be the same without you! Rip my dear friend!” she wrote.

In a follow-up post, Kelly posted a snapshot of Jasen in bed with their dog, Coco. “@jasenkaplan I promise to make sure coco is always looked after,” she added.

Kelly declared she “will forever miss our late-night FaceTimes!” While sharing another selfie, the One Word hitmaker said he was the “best wing man a girl could ask for”.

She added: “25 years of friendship and every second was worth it!”

In addition to Kelly, Jasen was also a makeup artist for many other high-profile stars, including Cyndi Lauper and Eva Longoria.

According to Page Six, an inside source revealed he died in a hospital in New York City on December 31.

Kelly said she will look out for Jasen’s dog (Credit: Instagram)

Kelly mourns death of dad Ozzy

The past year has been an emotional one for Kelly. In July, her late father, Ozzy Osbourme, died from a heart attack due to underlying coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease.

In October, Kelly paid tribute to Ozzy on what would have been his 77th birthday.

“Tomorrow is going to be a first for me. The first birthday without my dad. Every year the thing I look forwarded to the most was spending the day with him and the cards he would write me. Knowing that I will never get one again shatters my heart,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I love you Daddy tomorrow will suck without you,” Kelly continued, adding the heartbroken emoji.

