Kelly Osbourne furiously defended over appearance as she and Sharon attend first event since Ozzy’s death

Kelly Osbourne fans defended the star after trolls criticised her after she and Sharon made their first red carpet appearance since Ozzy Osbourne’s death.

Ozzy Osbourne sadly died in July (Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images)

The mother and daughter enjoyed a girls’ night out to a London fashion event together yesterday (November 26).

Kelly and Sharon Osbourne enjoy night out

Kelly shared a series of stunning snaps from the do today (November 27), where she swapped her trademark black for a glitzy pink gown. Meanwhile, Sharon matched her hair in a red sequined number.

“Had the best time with my mum and @rebeccavallancegasan at the @rebeccavallance new launch,” Kelly captioned the photos on Instagram.

“I have never worn a dress like it before. It took me out of my comfort zone of black and made my bubblegum pink dreams come true. Her dresses always make me feel amazing.”

“I thought my mum looked beautiful and it was so nice to see her have a little fun!” she added sweetly. “Thank you thank you thank you Rebecca we love you soooooo much!”

‘Ozzy would’ve been so proud’

After a heartbreaking year, fans were over the moon to see the pair out enjoying themselves.

“Wow you are stunning! Love this dress and your mum looks beautiful as well!!” commented one person.

Another agreed: “Both you and mama look absolutely gorgeous! You in the bubblegum pink and mama glistening in sparkles.”

A third likewise gushed: “Oh the one of you and mum has to be on the wall!! Hope you both had a great time good lookers.”

“It was probably so healing for y’all to get all dolled up and have some laughs,” a fourth person added. “I’m guessing a delicious supper too. You both look stunning, Ozzy would’ve been so proud.”

‘Is she ok?’

Meanwhile, Kelly’s post also faced backlash.

“You look beautiful but I am concerned,” one person said.

“The natural you was your dad twin. The new made you is just like Sharon. Same surgeon?” another troll commented.

“Is she ok?” a third questioned.

And rightfully so, her followers came to her defense.

“Well, it’s not your business to be concerned, so have a great day and no stressing,” one replied.

“Leave her alone,” another declared.

“They’re grieving!” a third stated.

