Jack Osbourne shares concern for mum Sharon following Ozzy’s death: ‘She’s not okay’

Jack Osbourne has spoken out about how his mum Sharon Osbourne is coping following the death of his father Ozzy earlier this year.

The Black Sabbath singer died in July aged 76 at his home in Buckinghamshire. Ozzy and Sharon, who were married for more than 40 years, planned to spend his retirement years at their countryside mansion.

Ozzy performed one last concert with his bandmates on July 5 at Villa Park, Birmingham, days before his death.

Sharon Osbourne and her family at the public procession for Ozzy Osbourne in Birmingham (Credit: Splash News)

The beloved musician’s home city hosted a funeral cortege which passed by his childhood home and proceeded along Broad Street. Ozzy’s loved ones joined the procession, including Sharon, Jack and two of his daughters, Kelly, and Aimee.

Heartbreaking footage captured a visibly emotional Sharon viewing tributes left by fans. She was supported by her children as hundreds of mourners lining the streets looked on.

Sharon Osbourne is ‘not okay’ following Ozzy’s death

Now, Jack has shared an update on his mum, 72, as she grieves privately.

“You know, when people have been asking me that question, I say: ‘She’s okay, but she’s not okay,'” the 39 year old shared during an interview with Good Morning America to promote his late father’s memoir, Last Rites.

Jack Osbourne shared details of his mum’s grief (Credit: YouTube)

The father-of-four said that his mum can “feel the affection and appreciation” from fans, adding: “Oh my God, yeah. I know she feels the love.”

He continued: “None of us expected it to be like this, with that outpour of love. Every child sits there and kind of has this thought about one day that parents won’t be there, and what will that be like.

“It’s just a part of being human. We just didn’t think of it. It was a different weight to it, you know?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

Sharon’s statement on Ozzy’s death

Sharon released an emotional statement in September, two months after the death of Ozzy. Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star said she was “finding her footing” again.

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media. Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed; in fact, it’s carried me through many nights,” Sharon added.

“I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.”

Read more: Kelly Osbourne shares heartbreaking statement detailing her grief following loss of dad Ozzy

What do you think of this story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. Share your thoughts!