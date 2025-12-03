Sharon Osbourne flooded with support following emotional Ozzy birthday tribute: ‘I will never let go of your hand’

Sharon Osbourne faces her first birthday without her husband Ozzy since he sadly passed away. But she won’t be facing it alone.

Since her beloved Ozzy’s passing in July, Sharon’s public appearances have been limited. However, she has continued to share snippets on social media with the support of her fans.

In turn, she took to Instagram today (December 3) to pay tribute to what would have been Ozzy’s 77th birthday.

The poignant post consisted of various images of Sharon and Ozzy throughout the years, along with a picture of Sharon holding his hand, and floral lettering spelling: “Happy birthday Ozzy.”

“My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born,” she said in the accompanying post. “I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side.”

Sharon Osbourne supporters flocked to the comments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne)

The comments were full of fans providing well-wishes.

“Thinking of you guys,” one wrote. “Sending so much love. HBD Ozzy.”

A second added: “I hope today brings you lots of love, hugs and laughter. Sending lots of love.”

“We miss him and he’ll always be in our hearts,” a third said. “God bless his family and our gorgeous lady, Sharon.”

And a fourth comment read: “Thinking of you all, Sharon. Ozzy is rocking, looking over you all, and would be so proud of Jack in the Australian jungle right now .”

Similarly, a fifth said.: “Still sending peace and love to you Queen Sharon and to your children.”

‘If you ever miss his smile, look in the mirror’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

Daughter Kelly Osbourne also shared her own birthday message to the Prince of Darkness.

She posted a compilation of her father in happy times and simply added: “Miss his smile.” Accompanying the post were the words: “I promise to never stop smiling!”

In the comments, fans were also full of support for Kelly.

“His laugh was so contagious!” one wrote. “You wear his smile beautiful lady,” another added. “If you ever miss his smile, look in the mirror.”

A third echoed: “You and Sid are helping us with your smiles! Sending love and light from us all.”

A fourth agreed: “He did have the best smile ever. I think about him all the time. He was such a light in the world and will never be forgotten. Love seeing you and little Sid living farm life, and with that same smile as your dad.”

“Happy Birthday to the funniest man!” a fifth chimed in. “Thank you Ozzy for all the laughter and smiles. Thank you, Kelly for sharing your dad with us.”

Read More: ’m A Celebrity 2025: Jack Osbourne misses spending late-dad Ozzy’s birthday with his family as he remains in jungle

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!