TV star Sharon Osbourne has been seen for the first time following her heartbreaking appearance at husband Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral procession. The Black Sabbath legend, who played his final performance on July 5, died just 17 days later, aged 76.

Ozzy Osbourne passed away in his Buckinghamshire home after experiencing a cardiac arrest.

He also had coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease, according to the death certificate. A week after his death, a devastated Sharon made an appearance at a public procession dedicated to Ozzy, before having a private funeral at their mansion.

Sharon Osbourne seen for the first time since Ozzy’s funeral

Kelly has found a new lease of life after the loss of her father. (Image: Splash News)

Since the loss of her beloved husband, daughter Kelly Osborne has barely left her side. To cope with her own grief, Kelly shared that she had “found her smile again” through a unique new hobby: falconry. The hobby involves training and flying falcons, as well as other birds of prey, such as owls. On occasion, this involves training the animals to hunt.

In an Instagram Story shared earlier this week, Kelly shared a picture of herself with an owl sitting on her hand and wrote: “In all my sadness and grief, I have found something that truly makes me happy! I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry, but I did. I absolutely love being with the birds!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

And by the looks of it, Sharon is benefitting from the hobby too, as Kelly shared a video of her mum yesterday (September 11) interacting with the birds during a recent visit to the Cornwall Falconry in Bugle, Cornwall.

In the clip, Kelly can be heard telling Sharon to “put her hand out.” An owl then flies and perches on Sharon’s arm. As she strokes the bird, she tells it: “I don’t have anything to give you.”

Accompanying the post, which was shared on Instagram, Kelly wrote: “Today I introduced my mum to falconry and she loved it! Thank you, Gerard Sulter, for putting a smile on my mum’s face too!”

Sharon flooded with support

It was the first time Sharon had been seen since Ozzy’s funeral procession. (Image: Splash News)

The comments section was full of love for Sharon.

“There she is!” one commenter wrote. “We’ve all missed seeing Sharon. Thank you Kelly.”

“Oh Sharon! We missed the beautiful face of yours!” another echoed. “So happy to see you and Kelly, what an amazing experience to give your lovely mum!”

A third added: “So pleased you have found something that gave your mum a smile but also that you are there together.”

While a fourth put: “Lovely to see your mumma – grief is the hardest rollercoaster to be on so anything that brings comfort at such a hard time is amazing.”

Read More: Jack Osbourne addresses ‘ridiculous’ claims dad Ozzy died by assisted suicide

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.