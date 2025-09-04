Jack Osbourne addresses ‘ridiculous’ claims dad Ozzy died by assisted suicide

Jack Osbourne has hit back at “categorically untrue” claims that his dad, Ozzy Osbourne, planned to die by assisted suicide.

Music legend Ozzy died in July aged 76. His death certificate, which was released last month, listed “acute myocardial infarction” and “out of hospital cardiac arrest” under the cause of death section.

It also listed “coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction (Joint Causes)”.

Ozzy Osbourne cause of death rumours

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Jack emotionally opened up about his father following his death in July.

The media personality, 39, also took the opportunity to address some of the rumours surrounding his father’s cause of death.

Following his death, it had been falsely claimed by some people that Ozzy had planned to go to Switzerland to die by assisted suicide. The false rumours stemmed from comments Sharon Osbourne once made about how she and Ozzy had a suicide pact.

“We believe 100% in euthanasia so [we] have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains. If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer’s, that’s it — we’d be off,” she told The Mirror in 2007.

“We gathered the kids around the kitchen table, told them our wishes, and they’ve all agreed to go with it.”

Jack Osbourne hits back at Ozzy euthanasia rumours

However, earlier this year, Kelly Osbourne branded Sharon’s comments as “[bleep] my mum said to get attention one time”.

Now, Jack has hit out at the suicide rumours, branding them “ridiculous”.

“There were all sorts of stuff going around about my dad being, you know, going to Switzerland and was going to euthanise himself, and this was all planned and it was not absolutely not,” he said.

“That is categorically untrue and ridiculous. And you know my dad had, you know, he was so happy that he did the show, and he was happy to kind of move into this next phase of his life,” he then continued.

“He wanted to spend more time in England. He wanted to spend more time with my kids. He wanted to spend more time just exploring.”

Family ‘sickened’ by suicide rumours

Following Ozzy’s passing – and before his cause of death was officially revealed – some media outlets in the US were peddling claims that he had died by suicide.

The Osbourne family were said to be “disgusted” by the “vile” rumours.

“The family are still grieving and to deal with this [bleep] is vile. It has deeply sickened Sharon and the children. Ozzy passed away at home and the paramedics tried to save him – fact. It is simply disgusting, because these social media idiots are not credible, but somehow their narrative is spreading every day,” a source told The Sun.

“Even though they have no knowledge, other online users treat this fake news as fact. The raft of trolls and rumours has spiralled in recent days. It is quite sick that people would think that Ozzy would do such a thing. The man absolutely loved being around his family and his grandchildren especially. Vile comments have come in to the family’s feeds accusing them of being involved in some kind of conspiracy. It has horrified them all.”

