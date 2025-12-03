I’m A Celebrity 2025: Jack Osbourne misses spending late-dad Ozzy’s birthday with his family as he remains in jungle

Sharon Osbourne has made a rare on-camera appearance to thank I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! viewers for keeping her son Jack in the competition as the family mark late Ozzy’s birthday.

The 73-year-old was filmed on social media last night alongside daughter Kelly, 41. Kelly is currently staying with her mum, and the pair have been tuning in religiously to watch 40-year-old Jack navigating life in the jungle.

Both looked proud as ever – and Sharon made sure fans knew just how grateful the family are for every vote keeping Jack in camp.

Jack Osbourne’s mum Sharon has broken cover to thank I’m A Celebrity fans as he misses his late-dad Ozzy’s birthday (Credit: ITV)

Sharon Osbourne thanks viewers for supporting Jack

Following the latest episode, Kelly and Sharon appeared on Instagram together to thanks fans for voting for him.

Wearing a pale pink jumper, Sharon held her hands across her chest as she stood next to Kelly. Her daughter said: “We just want to say thank you so much for everyone who voted for Jack.”

Sharon then said: “Thank you, thank you, thank you, very much.”

Kelly added: “He’s still in the jungle! Jack is going to be King of the Jungle!”

Correcting her daughter and paying reference to Jack’s new name following a water-themed Bushtucker Trial, Sharon joked: “Jacquaman!”

I’m A Celebrity star Jack Osbourne misses late dad Ozzy’s birthday

Kelly, her partner Sid Wilson and their three-year-old son Sidney have flown to the UK from the US to visit Sharon. Today, they are marking what would have been Ozzy Osbourne’s 77th birthday.

Ozzy died in July this year and Kelly and Sharon are spending the sombre occasion together. Jack, unfortunately, has been forced to miss it – and Kelly is finding it tough.

Alongside a sweet photo of herself and Jack as children, Kelly wrote on Instagram: “I can’t lie, today is really hard without my brother. I would give anything to just be able to talk to him!

“However, he needs to keep kicking butt in the jungle.”

It is not known if Jack Osbourne will reference Ozzy’s birthday on camera in I’m A Celebrity. Earlier in the series, he broke down in tears while talking to Lisa Riley about his rockstar father.

Jack insisted Ozzy would be supporting him all the way if he was alive today. He also admitted in the Bush Telegraph: “I’m still navigating it all. It’s been three nearly four months and so it’s still pretty fresh.”

Kelly admits she is struggling to navigate her late father’s birthday without Jack (Credit: Instagram Stories/ @kellyosbourne)

Jack’s latest Bushtucker Trial

If Jack does choose to mention his dad’s birthday in camp today, viewers will see it play out in tomorrow night’s episode. But tonight, all eyes are on Jack as he faces yet another Bushtucker Trial – this time the ominously titled Dangerous Discoveries.

A first-look clip shows him attempting to keep his nerve while navigating an archaeological dig, all as showers of creepy crawlies rain down on his head. Yuck indeed. And from the teaser alone, it looks like Jack’s having a much tougher time than he did in his previous water-based trial. As Declan Donnelly quips: “He was very good in the water trial. He may have just found his nemesis – sand.”

Eight celebrities remain in the jungle after Kelly Brook’s exit last night. Jack continues to battle on alongside Shona McGarty, Ruby Wax, Angry Ginge, Aitch, Martin Kemp, Lisa Riley and Tom Read Wilson.

Jack’s full trial will air during tonight’s episode, kicking off at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

I’m A Celebrity continues at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Wednesday December 3, 2025.

