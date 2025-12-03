Jack Osbourne admits ‘I am not doing good’ as he takes on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity trial

Jack Osbourne is taking part in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial. But unfortunately, it’s not as easy as his last one.

Kelly Brook waved goodbye to her time on the show in last night’s episode, while viewers also got their annual fix of the Jungle Arms – which left them annoyed.

But tonight, the show continues. And with the campmates selecting which celeb takes on the trial, they decide on Jack tonight. But the decision has left a lot of fans annoyed.

Jack found the trial difficult (Credit: ITV)

What is the trial on I’m A Celebrity tonight?

In the preview for tonight’s episode, Jack is lying flat down in a hole on the ground. As the trial is called ‘Dangerous Discoveries’, he is tasked with navigating through the archaeological dig.

But what does that involve? Well, Jack has to put his hands into multiple different holes to search for a star. And in true I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial fashion, there is other things inside the holes.

But that’s not it, as loads of creepy crawlies and insects are pouring down on top of Jack as he is giving it a go.

In the sneak peek, Jack appeared to be struggling, which led hosts Ant and Dec to discuss how he is better at the water tasks.

Ant said: “You see, I prefer this Jaquaman in the water” and Dec responded: “He was very good in the water trial. He may have just found his nemesis – sand.”

While the duo were having their discussion, Jack was working away. And this prompted Ant to tell him: “You are going to have to speed up now, Jack.”

Two minutes had passed before Jack admitted he “wasn’t doing good” joking that if he was “under water” he could do it “quicker”.

By the end of the preview, Jack had got one star. But I’m A Celebrity fans will just have to tune in tonight to see how he does in the whole trial.

Ant and Dec encourage Jack to ‘speed up’ (Credit: ITV)

Has Martin Kemp taken part in a trial?

However, when it was revealed on Unpacked last night that Jack was doing the I’m A Celebrity trial, many viewers were left frustrated that Martin Kemp.

Over the last two weeks, Martin hasn’t managed to get much air-time, which his family have spoken out about – especially as his son, Roman, came third a few years back.

At the moment, Martin hasn’t really taken part in an actual trial. And so many viewers would love to see him get stuck in to something.

One wrote on X: “Martin’s just on holiday, isn’t he?” while another added: “Martin, stand up.”

Another asked: “Nice on but when will they let Martin have a go please?”

“Where is Martin?” a frustrated fan asked.

We hope to see more of him in tonight’s episode – before his luck runs out!

