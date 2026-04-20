Huge outrage as Sharon Osbourne suddenly dropped from work after facing backlash for backing Tommy Robinson rally

Sharon Osbourne has faced a fresh blow after revealing she would be attending Tommy Robinson’s upcoming rally.

The 73-year-old former X Factor winner hit the headlines last week after she revealed she was backing the far-right activist and founder of the English Defence League’s event on May 16.

After Tommy shared a video promoting the rally, Sharon appeared in the comments section, writing: “See you at the march.”

Sharon backed Tommy Robinson’s upcoming rally (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sharon Osbourne dropped from charity organisation after backing Tommy Robinson

After fans caught wind that Sharon would be attending the rally, she was slammed.

“Waits until Ozzy passes then shows her true colours, he would tell her to [bleep] off,” one user wrote on X.

“Ozzy would never allow that [bleep] if he was still alive,” another person shared.

After causing major backlash, it has since been announced that homelessness charity Centrepoint has cut ties with Sharon after she worked with them as an ambassador.

“This sort of event does not align with our values,” the organisation said.

It added: “Centrepoint has a proud history of supporting young people whatever their background, ethnicity or religion. If we want young people to thrive in this country then we need to ensure our society continues to allow them to live without fear and able to access the opportunities they need to start education or work and leave homelessness behind.”

Sharon has been dropped by charity Centrepoint (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘More fool them’

As a result, many have reacted. Some believe it is a huge loss for the charity, with one person insisting: “I didn’t think charities got involved in politics. I’m sure Sharon will find another worthy cause. It’s their loss.”

“That charity is [bleep]ed then, lost massive donations,” another person shared.

“More fool them,” a third remarked.

“Well, now we all know not to bother with that charity anymore,” a fourth stated.

‘They absolutely did the right thing’

Meanwhile, others are happy Sharon has taken a hit.

“Look at that, a charity with values,” one said.

“Nice one @centrepoint,” another person expressed.

“Good on them,” a third declared.

“They absolutely did the right thing,” a fourth said.

As of this writing, Sharon has yet to break her silence on the topic.

Read more: ‘They were all over each other’: Kelly Osbourne’s mystery partner ‘revealed’ following sudden ‘split’ from Sid Wilson

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