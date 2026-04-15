Sharon Osbourne is being slammed as she makes her political views clear following the death of her husband Ozzy.

Weeks after Ozzy’s final show in Birmingham last July, he died at age 76 with his family beside him.

Since his death, Sharon and her family have made several public appearances and have continued to honour the late rockstar.

However, as Sharon continues life as a widow, she appears to have turned fans off with her latest announcement.

Sharon will attend Tommy Robinson’s next rally (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sharon Osbourne will attend Tommy Robinson’s next rally

On May 16, far-right activist and founder of the English Defence League Tommy Robinson will be hosting a rally in London that’s been organised to oppose immigration.

Earlier this week, Tommy posted a video to Instagram where he spoke about how the date will be when “Britain rises and reunites”.

“It’s the date the world hears our roar, and that we have had enough of migration and mass immigration and the oppression from a tyrannical government,” he continued.

He then spoke about the Labour Government, urging his supporters to rally together to “get rid of the tyrants in power.”

Tommy claimed they were responsible for “open borders, police oppression, corruption in the judiciary and abuse of the British public”.

“We’ve had enough of it,” he said, before making further inflammatory remarks.

Robinson also claimed that following the rally last September, “the world was watching”, adding that he wanted to “bring London to a total standstill”.

“They have tried to silence us for decades, but we will be silenced no more,” he continued.

In the comments section, Sharon shared her support and announced she would be in attendance.

“See you at the march,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauci Reports (@gaucireports)

‘How dreadful’

As Sharon made her political stance clear, many hit back. Some insisted Ozzy would not have been impressed if he were still alive.

“Waits until Ozzy passes then shows her true colours, he would tell her to [bleep] off,” one user wrote on X.

“Ozzy would never allow that [bleep] if he was still alive,” another person shared.

“We knew she wasn’t the brightest already,” a third remarked.

“How dreadful. She doesn’t even live in the UK,” a fourth said.

Read more: All the pictures as Sharon, Kelly, Jack and Aimee Osbourne grieve rocker Ozzy at Birmingham funeral procession

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