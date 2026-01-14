Harriet Tyce’s famous father has been revealed and suddenly everything about The Traitors star makes sense

Traitors favourite Harriet Tyce has been harbouring a huge personal secret while playing the game at Ardross Castle – and it explains a lot.

The sharp-eyed crime writer has already kept quiet about her own barrister past.

Now it has emerged that she has a very famous and prominent father.

Harriet is the daughter of a towering name in the world of law and it casts fresh light on how she has clocked the Traitors so quickly.

With Hugo Lodge already banished and other Traitors firmly on her radar, Harriet’s background suddenly feels very relevant.

The Traitors: Harriet Tyce’s famous father

ED! can reveal that Harriet’s father is The Right Honourable Lord Nimmo Smith.

His full name is William Nimmo Smith and, although he is now retired, his career reads like a roll call of the highest legal offices in Scotland.

He was inducted into the House of Lords by former Prime Minister John Major and held several senior judicial roles during his working life.

Lord Nimmo Smith served as a Senator of the College of Justice and was a judge of the Supreme Courts of Scotland.

He also sat in the High Court of Justiciary and the Inner House of the Court of Session.

It is little surprise that his education was equally prestigious. He attended Eton College before studying Classics at Oxford University.

Harriet’s father later trained in law at the University of Edinburgh.

Now aged 83, Lord Nimmo Smith is retired. He shares two children with his wife Jennifer Main, Harriet and her brother Christopher.

He is believed to live in Edinburgh.

The Traitors’ Harriet hides legal background

Harriet has also been keeping her own legal history under wraps during her time on The Traitors.

She has avoided mentioning her background in case it alters how other players judge her decisions and behaviour.

Like her father, Harriet studied at Oxford University. She completed a degree in English literature before taking a law conversion course.

She went on to work as a practising barrister for 10 years before stepping away after the birth of her son.

Harriet then turned her focus to creative writing and has since become a successful crime novelist.

Her courtroom instincts are already proving useful in the BBC game show.

She quickly identified Hugo Lodge as a Traitor and cleverly used his own legal profession as part of her strategy against him.

Hugo was banished just days into the BBC competition.

Before entering the castle, Harriet said: “I might be good because of my criminal barrister training at picking up on inconsistencies in what people say.”

Harriet speaks to The Traitors

Harriet’s ability to read people has made her one of the most dangerous Faithfuls in the game.

She has already suspected Hugo, identified Traitor Rachel Duffy and is watching Stephen Libby very closely.

In tonight’s episode, Harriet will come face to face with the Traitors following last week’s successful Mission.

She and fellow contestant Matty Hyndman have both earned the chance to ask them questions from behind a screen.

Matty has already made his intentions clear. He wants Jessie Stride murdered next and hopes to be recruited as a Traitor.

What Harriet chooses to ask remains a mystery.

Given everything we now know about her background, it promises to be a moment worth watching!

