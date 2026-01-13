The Traitors’ Jessie shocks fans as she breaks silence after Matty calls for her murder in the show

Traitors star Jessie Stride has broken her silence after co star Matty Hyndman openly called for her murder on the show – and her response has left fans baffled.

Matty made the ruthless request during the latest episode of The Traitors, sparking gasps from viewers as the drama at Ardross Castle reached boiling point.

During a secret chance to speak to Traitors Rachel Duffy and Stephen Libby, Matty asked outright for Jessie to be killed next. He also revealed he wanted to abandon the Faithful and join the Traitors himself.

After watching Matty demand her murder, Jessie has now reached out to him publicly online. And her message has surprised fans.

Matty Hyndman has received a surprising message from his Traitors co-star Jessie Stride (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors Jessie surprises fans with message to Matty

Jessie shared her response on Instagram, and it was far from furious.

Instead of calling Matty out, the hairdresser wrote: “Love you, brother.” Matty also told her: “Love you.”

Fans watching the exchange could not believe what they were seeing. One follower reacted with a mind blown emoji, while another commented: “Say what?!”

Matty has since added: “Honestly, Jessie is a total queen.”

An unexpected show of affection, eh?

The moment followed one of the most tense scenes of the series so far.

Last week, Matty earned the chance to communicate with the Traitors, alongside Harriet Tyce, after completing a successful Mission.

The pair were shown heading to a confession booth at Ardross Castle, where Matty spoke first to Rachel and Stephen without knowing their identities.

He told them: “I feel like I’m going to take a big leap of faith and so I kind of need to gain some trust from you. So if I ask questions, I want them to be true.

“So, who are you going to kill next and why?”

The Traitors replied by sliding a handwritten note through the flap, revealing Jessie Stride’s name.

“Jessie, under the radar. I agree, I agree,” Matty said, before burning the note. He then added: “Here’s what I want to happen.”

Matty has asked Traitors Rachel and Stephen to kill Jessie and then seduce him (Credit: BBC)

Matty makes a bold deal with the Traitors

Matty then laid out a daring proposal for Rachel and Stephen.

He explained that he believed Claudia would soon offer them the chance to seduce another player into becoming a Traitor.

“I’m taking a massive risk here but want to know that there’s some trust,” he said. “I suspect Claudia will offer you the opportunity to seduce the next time you meet.

“I want you to turn that down and I want you to murder Jessie. And then the next time you seduce, you can seduce me.

“My question is, do we have a deal?”

As Matty waited for their answer, the tension was sky high. In a voiceover, he insisted: “I’m not a monster, I don’t want Jessie to die. But I came here to play the game and that’s what I am going to do.”

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Rachel and Stephen dropping their response back through the box.

Since then, one viewer summed up what many fans were thinking in a message to Matty on Instagram.

“Brilliant move and I didn’t expect this, can’t wait to see what happens next….just when you think this show can’t get any better! Best cliff hanger yet!”

The Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One tomorrow night, Wednesday January 14, 2026. Thankfully, the wait is almost over!

