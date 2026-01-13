The Traitors rocked by major spoiler as Harriet’s cliffhanger question to Rachel and Stephen ‘revealed’

The Traitors viewers were left hanging on Friday night (January 9) after crime writer Harriet Tyce won the chance to ask the Traitors a question – only for the episode to end before her moment was shown.

Instead, fans only saw Matty’s interaction with Traitors Rachel and Stephen, during which he asked them to murder Jessie and recruit him next. Harriet’s question was held back as a cliffhanger, with viewers told they’d have to wait until Wednesday’s episode (January 15) for the reveal.

But it appears that wait may already be over, after a spoiler was briefly shared online – and then swiftly deleted.

Harriet Tyce’s unseen question has sparked major spoiler fears (Credit: BBC)

Harriet’s question ‘revealed’ in deleted spoiler

The apparent leak comes from former Traitors contestant Linda Rands, who is set to appear on BBC spin-off show Uncloaked. As the aftershow is pre-recorded, guests have typically already seen upcoming episodes.

Linda was asked on TikTok about Harriet’s question to the Traitors – prompting speculation that she already knew what was said in the confessional.

According to The Sun, Linda referenced the questions Harriet asked, before one follower commented: “What questions did Harriet ask? I thought we hadn’t seen Harriet’s yet?!”

Linda did respond, revealing details of the questions Harriet asked. ED! has seen the comments. However, we’ve decided that we won’t spoil the suspense for Traitors fans.

The BBC also declined to comment.

Rachel is already under suspicion from Harriet (Credit: BBC)

Does Uncloaked hint at Rachel and Stephen’s fate?

The spoiler has reignited fan theories that Uncloaked may also be inadvertently revealing the outcome of the series.

Viewers have noticed that former Traitors tend to appear on the spin-off show in episodes linked to a Traitor’s banishment. With Linda expected to feature this week, some fans believe it could spell trouble for current Traitors Rachel and Stephen.

Fans fear Stephen’s time as a Traitor could be running out (Credit: BBC)

One eagle-eyed viewer shared the theory on social media over the weekend, convincing others that the next banishment may already be easy to predict.

“I spotted this too. It’s giving the game away. They need to keep the identity of the Uncloaked guests a secret until broadcast,” one viewer commented. “I clocked that too, but thought it was too obvious, pack it in Uncloaked!” another also urged.

Find out what happens when The Traitors returns on Wednesday (January 15) at 8pm on BBC One.

