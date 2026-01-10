Fans of The Traitors have slammed spin-off Uncloaked, as they accuse the show of spoiling results from the main show.

The guest list of every episode of Uncloaked is announced in advance, which some fans want to stop immediately…

Charlotte Church and Amanda – two Welsh stars – were on the show last night (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors: Uncloaked spoiling results of series 4?

The Traitors: Uncloaked, hosted by Ed Gamble, sees celebrity guests and former stars of the show gather to discuss the events of the latest episode.

So far, stars of the show, such as Alex and Tom from series 1, Minah from series 3, and Mollie from season 2, have appeared on the show.

Stars from The Celebrity Traitors have also made appearances, including Lucy Beaumont, Mark Bonnar and Joe Marler.

However, last night’s guests, who were announced in advance, as all guests are, got viewers talking – but maybe not for the right reasons.

Last night’s show saw Charlotte Church and Amanda from series 1 make an appearance. The Welsh duo were there to greet another Welsh star – Fiona – who was banished from the castle during last night’s episode.

Is Maddy being on the next episode a hint at what happens? (Credit: BBC)

Fans accuse BBC of spoiling series 4 results

Fans now believe that by announcing Uncloaked’s guests in advance, the BBC is accidentally spoiling the results of the main show.

“So I worked out a theory last night, and I didn’t tweet it because I didn’t want to spoil tonight’s show, but alas, it came true. Regarding #Uncloaked, their guests keep spoiling the show, and I’m tweeting this so they hopefully see it and stop it!! @BBC,” one fan tweeted last night.

“They have themed guests, and the pattern is too obvious. For example, Mark was on last night after Amanda got banished by chance, because he was banished by chance too. The other guest was Fozia, murdered face-to-face… just like Maz. I knew Fiona would go tonight when I saw the guests were two ex-Welsh contestants and a Welsh traitor,” they then continued.

“They had that secret couple [Alex and Tom] on last week, when the other secret relationship was revealed, too. It’s crazy to me that such a well-sealed show is putting results up there in plain sight?!”

Has the show spoiled some aspects of the show? (Credit: BBC)

Fans divided over wild theory

“I fear if this continues to be true, then Jessie is definitely murdered on Wednesday, because @MadelynSmedley [from series 1] is on the panel, and they are our S1 and S4 Traitor hunter girl bosses,” another fan replied.

“I spotted this. It’s giving the game away. They need to keep the identity of the Uncloaked guests a secret until broadcast,” one fan said of the theory.

“Damn, are these pre-filmed way in advance? Because if so, this is really gonna spoil some stuff coming up if they can’t swap a few guests around,” another said.

“I clocked that too, but thought it was too obvious, pack it in #Uncloaked,” a third fumed.

‘Why are you looking? Not rocket science!’

However, some fans had some helpful advice for those concerned about spoilers. “Why are you looking at who the guests are before the show airs? Not rocket science,” one fan tweeted.

“Don’t look at who’s on Uncloaked, I never do so that I don’t spoil it!” another said.

The BBC declined to comment when approached by ED!.

The Traitors continues on Wednesday (January 14) from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The Traitors: Uncloaked will air immediately after from 9.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

