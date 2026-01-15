This ‘wild’ Traitors theory claims unaired scenes totally expose Rachel

The Traitors sparked plenty of chatter when it finally returned to BBC One last night (January 14) after a five-day break – and the pressure mounted for Rachel.

Going into the episode, viewers were convinced Matthew’s explosive confessional request would dominate the discussion.

Instead, it was Harriet who completely hijacked proceedings, launching a full-scale attack on Rachel that left her rattled. Harriet didn’t wait around either – from the moment she had the floor, she made her feelings crystal clear.

And now, fans have a new theory about why Rachel looked so shaken.

Are we seeing everything on the Traitors?

During the episode, Harriet told the group that Fiona had previously claimed Rachel was a Traitor. On the surface, that isn’t against the rules. But with Fiona now exposed as a Traitor herself, the timing has raised eyebrows.

Some viewers believe there’s more to it than we were shown. A growing theory suggests Fiona may have gone further and effectively exposed both herself and Rachel in a private conversation with Harriet. According to fans, this could explain Harriet’s absolute certainty and her relentless approach.

Sharing their thoughts on Reddit, one fan wrote: “After tonight’s episode, I believe that Fiona, knowing she had shot herself in the foot with her tirade against Rachel and knew her time was up, just took Harriet aside and flat out told her that she and Rachel were Traitors, and it just wasn’t aired. I am absolutely convinced.”

Another agreed: “I am inclined to agree. Either way, I think there was something unaired that prompted Harriet to lose it.”

“If Fiona did that then that’s actually mad,” a third added, while a fourth commented: “I wouldn’t be surprised. Fiona did show herself to be very unpredictable.”

That said, not everyone is buying into the theory. Some fans were quick to point out that such a move would go against the rules of the game.

“That goes completely against the rules of the game. It shouldn’t be allowed if it did happen,” one viewer argued.

Another added: “They’re being filmed and watched the entire time they are together. It’s probably a bit difficult to have private chats.”

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

Rachel lives to see another day

Whether there’s any truth to the off-camera chat theory remains to be seen. What we do know is that Rachel lived to fight another day, with Harriet ultimately being banished.

In a dramatic last-ditch move, Harriet switched tactics when she sensed the tide turning against her. Rather than pleading to stay, she urged the group to vote her out to prove she wasn’t a Traitor.

Despite some hesitation, the majority went along with it – and Harriet exited the castle after revealing she was, in fact, a Faithful.

With Harriet gone, suspicion has shifted towards Roxy and Matthew, and once again Rachel appears to have slipped through the net.

But as the game tightens and numbers dwindle, the big question remains: just how long can Rachel keep dodging the spotlight? And could she really make it all the way to the end?

