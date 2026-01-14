Read her lips! New Traitors theory suggests Claudia Winkleman is secretly revealing who the Traitors are

The Traitors viewers think they’ve cracked a secret signal from Claudia Winkleman – and it all comes down to her lipstick.

Fans of the hit BBC show are once again deep in detective mode, watching the Faithfuls desperately try to unmask the Traitors. And after that jaw-dropping cliffhanger involving Matthew’s risky request, viewers are already primed for a big episode. But it turns out some believe the biggest clue wasn’t in the dialogue at all – it was on Claudia’s lips.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted something different about the host in a recent episode, and they’re now convinced Claudia may have been quietly tipping off the Faithfuls. Subtle? Yes. Deliberate? Fans seem to think so.

Fans noticed a pattern (Credit: BBC)

What was the secret hint from Claudia Winkleman?

Claudia Winkleman is known for sticking to a very recognisable look on The Traitors – dramatic eye make-up paired with fairly neutral lips.

That’s why her appearance at the roundtable raised eyebrows. Instead of her usual understated shade, Claudia rocked bright pink lipstick. And fans immediately clocked that it matched the jumpers worn by Traitors Stephen and Fiona.

Coincidence? Not if you ask The Traitors fandom.

Viewers quickly began speculating that the colour choice was a sly way of drawing attention to the players in pink – a quiet nudge to the Faithfuls to take a closer look.

Fiona and Stephen both wore pink (Credit: BBC)

Fans discuss the theory

The theory first gained traction on Reddit, where one fan asked: “Colour clues? Does anyone else think Claudia was giving some major clues with her lipstick at the table? Not sure if it was intentional or just a coincidence.”

Another agreed, pointing out that outfits don’t just happen by chance. They wrote: “The contestants bring their own clothes. But we know from former players that production chooses their outfits each day. So Stephen and Fiona both wearing pink was certainly known about by production.”

A third viewer added: “It was a bit odd. But I think it was to make the coat really pop.”

Not everyone was convinced, though. One sceptical fan joked: “You’ll pull a muscle if you reach that hard.”

Over on X, viewers were equally quick to notice Claudia’s switch-up. “Shocker of the night so far is Claudia wearing pink lipstick,” one posted. Another teased: “Claudia has changed her lipstick. The game is on.”

Claudia changed her lip colour for the first time (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors cliffhanger explained

The roundtable itself proved just as dramatic, with Traitor Fiona eventually banished after a tense clash with Rachel. Some fans feared the show might lose momentum without their rivalry – but the game had other plans.

In a major twist, a recent challenge offered players the chance to ask the Traitors a direct question. Faithfuls Matthew and Harriet won the prize, alongside Traitor Rachel, though no one revealed what they planned to ask.

Matthew went first – and after learning the Traitors intended to murder Jessie next, he shocked everyone by proposing a deal. He offered to let them go ahead with the murder in exchange for being recruited himself.

The episode ended there, leaving viewers hanging and desperate to see what decision is made next. With so much at stake, tonight’s episode is shaping up to be a big one – and fans will no doubt be watching Claudia Winkleman very closely. Lipstick included.

