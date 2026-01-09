Traitors fans call for ‘jealous’ Fiona to be ‘expelled’ from castle after ‘explosive’ Rachel feud

The Traitors viewers have turned sharply on Fiona after she appeared to throw fellow Traitor Rachel under the bus in the latest episode – and fans are not holding back.

When Fiona was first revealed as the Secret Traitor, many viewers were delighted, with plenty tipping her as a potential winner.

But Thursday’s episode (January 8) marked a dramatic shift. In a single night, Fiona went from fan favourite to one of the most criticised players in the castle, largely thanks to her very public clash with Rachel.

Rachel told the players about Amanda’s job (Credit: BBC)

What really happened between Fiona and Rachel?

In the episode, Faithful Amanda, shortly before her banishment, confided in Traitor Rachel that she used to work as a detective.

Although Amanda had built up her own theories about who the Traitors might be (all of which were wide of the mark), she never once suspected her close friend Rachel. By sharing the information with her, Amanda unknowingly set off a chain reaction inside the turret.

After Amanda was banished, Rachel revealed her former job to the rest of the group, clearly hoping it would deflect suspicion away from herself and redirect it onto others.

Fiona, however, wasn’t buying it. She seemed convinced Rachel was lying and playing a separate game, rather than working in the Traitors’ shared interests.

Instead of raising her concerns privately, Fiona openly announced in the kitchen that she believed Rachel could be a Traitor – planting a seed of doubt among the Faithfuls and causing confusion for fellow Traitor Stephen. Long-time viewers will remember that one of the unspoken golden rules of the game is not to sabotage your own side.

At the start of the series, the Traitors swear an oath not to reveal each other’s identities. While Fiona stopped short of saying she knew Rachel was a Traitor, many viewers felt that even suggesting her name crossed a line.

Fiona has turned against her Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Traitors viewers want Fiona ‘expelled’

Social media reaction was swift, with some fans convinced jealousy played a role – particularly as Amanda chose to confide in Rachel rather than Fiona.

One Reddit user wrote: “What? How can Fiona think that Rachel sharing that was bad for them? She was saying it to get the spotlight on other people. I think Fiona was jealous and drunk on power. She just wanted to feel in control again.”

Another added: “I think Fiona was jealous that Amanda told her police secret to Rachel. Bring on Fiona vs Rachel.”

Others were more unforgiving. “So didn’t they take an oath? To not screw over their own? She should be expelled,” one viewer argued.

A fourth agreed: “I thought the Traitors took an oath at the start of the show not to accuse another Traitor. Fiona has broken the oath and she should be removed from the show.”

That said, not everyone believes Fiona has technically broken the rules. One fan pointed out that Traitors are allowed to accuse others – as long as they don’t admit they know for certain.

They explained: “You can’t tell people that someone is a Traitor and you know because you are a Traitor. But you can accuse them just like a Faithful could. It’s just a bad idea because people can usually spot Traitor on Traitor crime.”

What happens next remains to be seen. But fans are very excited.

Read more: Every possible off-screen connection from The Traitors cast as fans predict ‘huge twist’

What do you think of Fiona and Rachel on The Traitors? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts.