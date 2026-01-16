‘My winner!’ Here’s why The Traitors fans all want Jessie to take home the prize

The Traitors fans have been glued to their screens night after night as the drama continues to ramp up, but there’s now one thing many viewers seem to agree on: they want Jessie to go all the way.

Following last night’s episode (January 15), which saw Adam murdered and Sam banished, emotions were running high. But while two players fell, Jessie stood out as the one person many felt was playing the game at its sharpest.

After briefly letting go of her suspicions about Stephen – particularly after Fiona was successfully banished – Jessie appeared to move on. But now, she’s back trusting her gut and refusing to back down.

Jessie is the only one who has got it right (Credit: BBC)

Jessie vs Stephen on The Traitors

Jessie’s suspicions about Stephen first took hold after Ross was banished, when she began narrowing down her theories about who could really be pulling the strings.

Those doubts only grew stronger when Stephen returned from the cages and, somehow, avoided being murdered. While viewers know exactly why he’s still in the game, Jessie’s concerns haven’t gained the traction they perhaps deserve inside the castle.

Stephen’s role in steering attention towards fellow Traitor Fiona also played a part. When Fiona was ultimately banished, Jessie finally felt she had clarity about who had thrown Ross under the bus in the first place.

For a short time, Jessie dropped the idea. But during last night’s episode, she admitted that her instincts are still pointing firmly at Stephen – and this time, she wants people to listen.

It’s that determination that’s won viewers over, with many fans now firmly backing Jessie as the smartest Faithful left in the game.

Stephen has been left fearing Jessie (Credit: BBC)

‘Jessie for the win’

Across X and Reddit, fans have been vocal about their support, with many desperate to see Jessie take Stephen down.

One wrote: “Jessie is the only one talking sense at all!”

Another added: “It’s mad how Jessie is so spot on. But everybody else gave up listening to her halfway through.”

A third shared: “Jessie finally coming for Stephen again is so validating. I love how she clicked on the Traitor vs Traitor stuff too.”

Others went even further. “At this point, Jessie is the only Faithful who deserves to win this show,” one commented.

Another agreed: “Jessie is my winner. The way she knows that Stephen is a Traitor, and isn’t afraid to let him know. I hope she doesn’t get murdered.”

“That’s my winner right there. Jessie is the only person who has any common sense. People need to listen to her,” another added.

Tonight’s episode will reveal who Rachel and Stephen chose to murder next, but fans are already hoping they think twice before targeting Jessie. Taking her out now could easily put Stephen firmly in the spotlight.

Who’s next to leave the castle remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: viewers want Jessie in this game for as long as possible.

