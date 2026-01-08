Jessie from The Traitors practically breaks the internet with this hilarious comment

Traitors star Jessie Stride sent viewers into a spin last night after delivering what fans are already calling an “iconic” moment.

The Faithful sparked a flood of memes after clocking that Stephen Libby is one of this year’s cloaked players.

Jessie left fans giggling as her realisation unfolded while she stood alone in the breakfast room.

Staring at the cast portraits, the hairdresser suddenly pieced together how Stephen had quietly engineered events to get Ross banished from the game.

Talking herself through the moment, Jessie muttered, “Ross, mate, you were stitched up”, before freezing and gasping: “It’s Stephen. It’s Stephen!”

That alone had viewers hooked, but it was her next offhand remark that sealed the moment.

As the rest of the contestants approached, Jessie shook her head and quietly said: “And here they all come to chat a load of (bleep).”

The comment was never meant as a punchline, yet fans watching at home immediately crowned it meme material.

Here’s the best of the hilarious bunch:

1. We’ve all been there

The first few minutes of every teams meeting #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/diVuZzbnjG — Alex (@alexr_241) January 7, 2026

2. A real turn off

When I hear the Loose Women theme tune #thetraitors pic.twitter.com/o98RosVI8x — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 7, 2026

3. For those in education

4. Every four years

5. Crisp and concise

6. A real life Velma

7. Words of a winner?

Jessie is fast becoming a firm favourite among viewers of The Traitors, with fans praising her sharp instincts and quick wit.

On X, one fan wrote: “If we get stand out stars from this series, PLEASE let that cohort include Jessie.”

Another demanded: “Protect Jessie at all costs.”

Meanwhile, one viewer declared: “Jessie figuring out Stephen’s game, an under-appreciated genius.”

The reaction shows just how much audiences are loving her strategic eye and no-nonsense approach.

Catch Jessie in action and see what she does next on The Traitors at 8pm on BBC One tonight, Thursday January 8, 2026.

