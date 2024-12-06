I’m A Celebrity stars Maura and Oti hailed as they hit back at body-shamers

This series of I’m A Celebrity has been praised consistently over the past three weeks for the topics of conversation. But last night, Maura and Oti found themselves being hailed by fans as they discussed body-shaming.

In last night’s episode (Thursday December 5) of I’m A Celebrity, Oti and Maura got candid while talking about how they are represented in the press.

Oti quizzed Maura on if she had ever had false headlines about her, and Maura didn’t hold back.

I’m A Celebrity stars Maura and Oti had a discussion on body image (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity Maura and Oti open up on body image

She confirmed: “I have been put with men that I have never been with. If I’m at an after party, there would be an article the next day saying ‘Maura was cosying up to XYZ’. And when they did articles on my past relationships, those people would be in it.”

While she added that she “couldn’t give a [bleep] about people’s opinions”, she admitted she has been called “a bike”.

Oti wasn’t familiar with the term so Maura explained that it means she gets with a lot of guys. The conversation quickly turned to how their bodies are spoken about.

The former Strictly pro admitted she “gets so many comments” about her body, with people calling her fat.

Maura could relate, as she explained she too would get them, along with those saying she is underweight.

Oti began opening up on the effect the comments have had on her. She said: “I used to find it difficult because my weight gain wasn’t actually my fault. It was me getting over a weight problem.”

She continued: “It was me not starving myself, not being on laxatives, not smoking. It was me being healthy for the first time. This is the healthiest I have ever been.”

Oti Mabuse revealed impact weight comments had on her (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Maura and Oti’s conversation

The raw conversation was praised by fans all over social media, as many insist these are the conversations people “need to hear”.

One wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “I love this conversation from Oti and Maura!! There are so many important issues being discussed today!”

Another praised: “The conversations on I’m A Celebrity this year have been so open and real. It’s super refreshing to see. Maura and Oti discussing body image and expectations was so relevant. Really great viewing.”

“This honest and brave conversation really hit home for many. Well done, this was so needed”, a third penned.

Maura was the latest campmate to leave the jungle, alongside Barry McGuigan. And with the big final looming, who will take the crown?

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Barry McGuigan in floods of tears during first post-jungle interview

What did you think of the conversation between I’m A Celebrity Maura and Oti? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.