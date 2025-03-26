In an ITV schedule shake-up, Loose Women will not air in its usual time slot today (March 26). The changes will also affect This Morning.

Ruth Langsford announced the changes to the ITV show’s schedule at the end of Loose Women yesterday. The show will resume on Thursday (March 27).

Loose Women will not air on Wednesday (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women cancelled in schedule shake-up

The ITV show, which usually airs from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, has been axed today. Viewers will instead see The Chancellor’s Statement.

The anchor of the show revealed the changes in the schedule before concluding yesterday’s segment. Ruth said: “‘We’ve got to go, unfortunately! We’d love to stay for the afternoon. We’re not here tomorrow either because of the spring statement.”

“I’m sure you’re all looking forward to that!” she continued, with a giggle. Chancellor Rachel Reeves will be revealing her plans for the UK economy in the first Spring Statement of the new Labour government.

When presenter Mariella Frostrup asked if it wasn’t called a “budget” any more, Ruth clarified: “No, it’s the spring statement tomorrow.”

The Chancellor’s statement is said to take place from 12.15pm and conclude at 1.50pm.

The spring statement will affect This Morning’s schedule (Credit: ITV)

This Morning cut short

The spring statement will also use the last few minutes of This Morning to start at its scheduled time.

This means Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd’s show will air from 10am to 12.15pm today.

The latest shake-up comes after Loose Women was pulled from the small screen to accommodate the Cheltenham Festival earlier this month.

The popular daytime show did not air from March 11 until March 14. The festival broadcast was followed by regular segments of The Chase and ITV News.

Loose Women will return on ITV on Thursday (March 17) at 12.30pm.

Read more: Denise Welch snaps at Loose Women co-star Kaye Adams in fiery clash: ‘I’m talking!’

So what do you think of the schedule shake-up? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.