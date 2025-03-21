Loose Women star Denise Welch appeared infuriated on today’s show (Friday, March 21) during an argument with her co-host Kaye Adams.

Their clash took place during a debate over whether women want to work in their sixties…

Denise Welch and Kaye Adams clash on Loose Women

During today’s edition of Loose Women, Kaye, Denise, Kelly Brook and Nadia Sawalha hosted a debate on whether women want to work in their sixties.

However, before the discussion, Kaye got in a cheeky dig, referring to Denise as the show’s “elder stateswoman”.

“From someone who lied about her age until last year,” Denise joked, leading to Kaye smacking her with her presenting cards!

The clash between the pair took place later on in the debate.

“People are working until they’re 68 and what’s happening is as well, and we discussed it on a show the other day…,” Denise started.

However, before she continued, Kaye interrupted.

‘Oh god I’m talking!’

“How old are you just now?” she asked.

Denise then replied saying: “I’m 67 in May, thank you Kaye.”

However, before she could continue, Kaye interrupted again!

“So can you see yourself retiring…,” Kaye began, before being cut off by curt Denise.

“Oh, god I’m talking!” Denise shouted. “I’ve lost my thread now. It’s the fact…I can’t even remember what I was saying,” she snapped.

The exchange left both the audience and the panelists in stitches. Viewers at home also chimed in.

Viewers react

“Kaye and Denise gonna kick off,” predicted one viewer on social media.

“Denise has no problem interrupting others (and often!) yet hates it when it’s done to her. Funny that!” said one.

“Denise is a nightmare whatever the topic is, everybody else is wrong and she is right,” said another.

Others praised Denise as she made her point, though. One said: “Well done, Denise!” “We love Denise she’s the queen,” said another.

Could Jemma go on the show? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon’s sister eyeing up role on the show

In other Loose Women-related news, it’s been reported recently that Stacey Solomon’s sister, Jemma, is keen on bagging a spot on the panel.

During a recent interview with The Sun, Jemma was asked to join the panel last year, however, she couldn’t as the dates didn’t work out.

“I was asked to go on last year and it didn’t work out with the dates. It’s very tricky with Loose because they might have a topic that they’re talking about and then the topic can change so quickly, but I would absolutely love to do that,” she said.

“I talk so much, so it could be a perfect fit,” she then continued.

