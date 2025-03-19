Loose Women star Coleen Nolan involved in lorry horror crash: ‘It came out of nowhere’

On Loose Women today, Coleen Nolan recalled her near-death experience after a run-in with a lorry that “came out of nowhere”.

The beloved TV star was back on screens on Wednesday (March 19) for the ITV show. Coleen was joined by Christine Lampard, Myleene Klass and Mariella Frostrup.

During the instalment though, Coleen opened up about a recent scary incident that reports claim saw her left ‘inches from death’.

Coleen Nolan was very nearly involved in an accident on Monday, she revealed (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan recalls scary incident on Loose Women

On Loose Women, the ladies discussed the new rules imposed on new young drivers. This includes that they can’t drive with passengers for the first six months following their test and have to follow a strict curfew.

Coleen then recalled a recent scary moment that almost ended in disaster.

“We were nearly in an accident on Monday coming back from our holiday,” she shared.

Coleen went on: “There was a lorry in front of us, Shane [her son] was driving, six of us because it’s a big people carrier.”

Myleene looked concerned as Coleen told her story (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan witnessed car ‘spin right across’

“Out of nowhere, we’re all chatting away and it’s all lovely, and out of nowhere,” Coleen said.

“Don’t know what happened in front of this lorry… This car appeared and it spun right across in front of us and hit the central barrier.”

She continued: “And Shane was so calm. He managed to swerve the car, while keeping an eye on this car and he stopped literally about three inches from this lorry and going into the back of it.

“It was a split second. You know, that wasn’t him driving erratically, I don’t know what happened with this car… Whether it flipped it or whatever.”

Coleen then shared her thoughts on whether the new drivers should adhere to special rules. She said: “It’s a shame to start penalising all young drivers. There are some great drivers out there… And some terrible older ones.”

