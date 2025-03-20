Stacey Solomon hasn’t been on Loose Women in a while and her big sister Jemma has the perfect person in mind to replace her… herself!

Jemma has revealed that she was asked to join the panel last year. However, it “didn’t work out with the dates”.

So could we be seeing Jemma step into Stacey‘s shoes on the show? Well she thinks she’d be the “perfect fit” for the ITV panel show.

Stacey Solomon’s Loose Women future

Back in September, Loose Women celebrated its 25th anniversary and gathered together its panelists for a huge team photo. Except eyebrows were raised as Stacey was absent from the shoot.

Fans took to social media to ask if she’d officially left. Especially since her last appearance on the show was in June 2024. Stacey stepped back from the show ahead of daughter Belle’s birth. However, since then, she’s been back on screen for Sort Your Life Out. Plus she’s been filming her new reality show, Stacey & Joe. It launches on BBC One in April.

Now Jemma has revealed: “Stacey still goes back [to Loose Women], but again it’s all about timing.”

Jemma on joining the panel

However, it seems as if sister Jemma, 36, who is also knowns as The Label Lady, would be happy to fill the star’s shoes.

I talk so much, so it could be a perfect fit.

She told The Sun: “I was asked to go on last year and it didn’t work out with the dates. It’s very tricky with Loose because they might have a topic that they’re talking about and then the topic can change so quickly, but I would absolutely love to do that.”

She then added: “I talk so much, so it could be a perfect fit.”

Jemma’s TV career

Jemma is set to appear in Stacey’s new reality show, and she was in her recent Christmas crafting special, but she’s also branched out on her own. And no one was prouder than Stacey, 35, when Jemma made her debut on This Morning.

Stacey filmed Jemma’s special moment with This Morning presenters Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley and shared the clip on Instagram, saying: “I’m so proud of my sister! Look Rose, it’s Auntie Jemma!”

