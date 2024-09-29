Loose Women fans are asking the same thing about Stacey Solomon after the release of a new group picture.

On Sunday, ITV released a new group shot of the Loose Women panellists to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary.

However, fans online spotted one major star was missing from the picture – Stacey.

Stacey Solomon on Loose Women

The pic showed 18 of the show’s stars smiling in matching silver, glittery outfits.

On Instagram, the Loose Women page wrote: “This September, Loose Women celebrates 25 years on TV!

“To mark the occasion, 18 panellists got together for a stunning Silver Jubilee photoshoot, and to share what the show means to them.

“Here the final image can be seen for the first time.”

Loose Women cast

Four original panellists from the very first week of shows in 1999 – Jane Moore, Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha and Ruth Langsford – appear alongside Janet Street-Porter and Coleen Nolan.

In addition, Linda Robson, Denise Welch and Brenda Edwards posed alongside them.

No Stacey Solomon she’s officially left then?

Meanwhile, Christine Lampard, Judi Love, Katie Piper, Kelle Bryan, Frankie Bridge, Dame Kelly Holmes, Charlene White, Sunetra Sarker and Olivia Attwood-Dack joined them.

However, some fans were wondering where panel favourite Stacey was.

One person said: “Where’s Stacey Solomon?”

Another wrote: “Lovely pic where Stacey where Gloria [Hunniford]?”

Someone else asked: “No Stacey Solomon she’s officially left then?”

Another commented: “Where’s Stacey?” followed by a sad face emoji.

However, someone pointed out: “Why do people think that everyone always had to be there?? Sometimes people just can’t make it, or don’t want to be there! It doesn’t mean that they have been deliberately excluded!”

Speaking of the picture and anniversary, Loose Women editor Sally Shelford said: “Over the last 25 years, Loose Women has tackled taboos and talked about issues not openly discussed on television, including domestic abuse, menopause, miscarriage and grief. Our incredible audience – in the studio and at home – have always been the fifth Loose Woman, and we promise to keep talking, sharing and shining a light on important subjects like these for our amazing viewers.”

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

