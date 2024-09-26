Loose Women called out as viewers flood ITV with complaints over change on today’s show

Loose Women came under fire today (September 26) as ITV1 aired a special show featuring two Loose Men.

Denise Welch and Judi Love were joined on the Loose Women & Men panel by Martin Kemp and Vernon Kay.

However, although the boys were a welcome addition to the line-up, viewers tuning in at home were quick to call out ITV as they spotted clues that the show had undergone more than just a change in panellists…

ITV sparks backlash amid claims Loose Women was a ‘pre-record’ today

Loose Women comes to viewers live on ITV1 weekdays at 12.30pm.

Usually four women form the line-up. However, today’s show saw two of the ladies swapped out and two men sitting on the panel.

That change was welcomed by viewers. However, the show appearing to be pre-recorded didn’t go down as well…

“Bet you anything – this Loose Women & Men is another one of their pre-filmed episodes that they’ll be passing off as live,” one said, preempting the comments that were to come.

Sure enough, when Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley handed over to Denise Welch for a preview of what was coming up on the show, suspicions started to rise.

“Notice there’s no niceties between Denise and Ben, because this #Loosewomen segment (and the show coming itself) is pre-filmed,” one claimed.

“Incoming prerecorded,” said another.

Once the show started, more comments came in.

“When they do ‘regular’ episodes of the show, they let the audience do photos with the cast afterwards (you can’t move for them on Instagram). For the pre-filmed episodes they try to pass of as live, it seems they don’t allow photos in case they get posted early,” said one.

‘I don’t think it’s a secret’

However, the comments did spark some debate among fans of the show. In fact, one had ITV’s back.

“I don’t think it’s a secret, they had clips on Loose Women earlier this week,” said one.

Haters gonna hate, though, as one viewer clapped back: “Earlier in the week the clips made heavy use of language like ‘on Thursday we’re going to be talking about…’ etc, not that they’d already done it.”

It’s unclear if Loose Women today was live or pre-recorded. However, Vernon Kay was on air on his BBC Radio 2 show till midday today. So did he hot foot it across town from BBC HQ to ITV? Or was Loose Women pre-recorded?

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

