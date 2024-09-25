Denise Welch’s swipe at her ‘younger’ Loose Women co-stars after on-air clash with Stacey Solomon

Denise Welch and Stacey Solomon faced off on Loose Women back in June, over the topic of people working from home in wake of the pandemic.

The two disagreed in a heated encounter on the show and now Denise appears to have addressed her dynamics with her fellow co-stars.

She has even admitted that one habit that her younger panellists have leaves her baffled…

Denise disagreed with Stacey over walking from home (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Denise Welch ‘takes swipe’ at Stacey Solomon

Speaking on Olivia Attwood‘s podcast, So Wrong It’s Right, she said: “I’m always happy to have new blood on because we do get bored of each other.

“But I’ve always been sceptical when younger people come in because, sometimes, they may have a great life story but they are either not prepared to talk about it yet, or are too worried about what the public are going to say.”

Denise continued: “So they’ll be in a meeting saying ‘I’m not going to talk about that,’ and it’s kind of like, ‘what are you gonna talk about then?’

Stacey, 34, is amongst some of the youngest members of the panel, alongside Frankie Bridge, 35, Katie Piper, 40 and GK Barry, 25.

The SYLO presenter and Denise’s disagreement was sparked when Denise claimed the country was “grinding to a halt” because staff had “disappeared” from the workplace.

Stacey didn’t seem impressed with Denise’s opinion (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

And Stacey didn’t agree.

Denise quashed feud rumours

She replied: “They don’t disappear because they’re working from home,” to which Denise replied: “But, where are they Stace?”

Stacey then insisted that workers can do an “adequate if not better job from home”.

Unfortunately, the duo failed to come to an agreement over the topic.

Despite this, Denise has attempted to quash any rumours of tension between herself and her co-stars.

She said: “We disagreed on something. It was about young people and work ethic and since Covid, have Gen-Z become a bit more lazy and entitled? It was one of those kind of Loose Women things.

“Stacey said something about nurses and the NHS which provoked a great big reaction. And, I actually agreed with her.”

