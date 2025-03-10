Loose Women fans will be disappointed to learn that the hit ITV show won’t be on for over a week now!

Kaye Adams made the shock announcement at the end of today’s episode (Monday, March 10).

Kaye announced the news (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women replaced in ITV schedules

Today’s edition of Loose Women ended on something of a shock note.

As the episode came to a close, host Kaye revealed that the show has been removed from schedules until next Wednesday (March 19)!

“We are off for the rest of the week sadly but we will be back next Wednesday,” she revealed.

“But for now a very very happy 60th to the wonderful Coleen Nolan,” she then added.

The hit ITV show has been axed because of the Cheltenham Festival.

Coverage of the horse racing event will begin from 12.45pm daily and ending at 5pm.

Coleen was in tears today (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan in tears on Loose Women today

Elsewhere on today’s show, Coleen Nolan was left in tears as her 60th birthday was celebrated.

A blindfolded Coleen was walked onto the set by her co-stars. Removing her blindfold, she learned that her three children – Jake Roche, Shane Nolan and Ciara Fensome were all waiting for her.

Bursting into tears, Coleen ran over to hug them.

“Oh my God! Is this why I’ve been kept prisoner all day?” she asked.

“So far, I’ve had the worst day of my life. They literally locked me in the dressing room. This was a genuine surprise. Gosh it’s too emotional,” she then said.

Later in the show, Coleen was then surprised by her two brothers – Brian and Tommy – who gave her flowers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Nolan (@coleen_nolan)

Coleen on turning 60

Speaking about her milestone birthday, Coleen then said: “How do I feel? I feel great about turning 60.

“I believe that age is still a number. Physically I’m feeling it, but mentally I feel great and excited about turning 60,” she then continued.

“I feel a little bit scared because I guess in life, not just in the industry but in life a woman turning 60 makes you scared to death because all of a sudden invisible,” she then said.

Additionally, she then added: “And people won’t want to work with you because they want someone younger and that scares me a little bit but I’m determined to push forward to say, ‘No you’re wrong and I’m going to prove you wrong’.”

