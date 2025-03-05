Loose Women’s Gypsy-Rose Blanchard interview blasted as convicted murderer appears on show

On Loose Women today, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard was interviewed by the panel – and the show quickly came under fire for booking her to appear.

Gypsy was sent to prison in 2016 for the second-degree murder of her mother Dee Dee – who had Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Gypsy was released in 2023 – and has since embarked on a TV career, opening up about her ordeal.

On Wednesday (March 5) Gypsy made an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women – but viewers were not too happy…

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard interview on Loose Women today

Gypsy’s mum Dee-Dee was murdered in 2015 by Gypsy’s boyfriend at the time, Nicholas Godejohn. The murder was planned by Gypsy after Dee-Dee falsely claimed her daughter was ill.

Gypsy pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Meanwhile, Nicholas was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

However, in late December 2023, Gypsy was released early from prison.

And this week on Loose Women, Gypsy was interviewed via video link by Jane Moore and Denise Welch.

Opening up on how her mother convinced medical professionals that Gypsy needed treatment, she said: “She had a very convincing personality so a lot of times she would sweet talk the doctors and appear very concerned about my health to the point that I don’t think anyone would question her intentions.

“She came across as a very loving and caring mother that wanted her child to be taken care of. I don’t think anyone would question a mother’s motives like that.”

Gypsy went on to explain: “There were many times I went through painful procedures, when I had my teeth removed, I was put on medication that caused me to… led me to addiction so there were a lot of things that went into that. There’s no knowing if there’s any long-term effects or not. So far, I’m healthy but it was a lot I had to go through.”

Gypsy on becoming a mum

Gypsy also recently became a mum for the first time. She gave birth to daughter Aurora Raina Urker in January – and shares the tot with Ken Urker.

Talking about motherhood, Gypsy said: “I had been suffering from the trigger word ‘Mum’ or ‘Mother’ and now that I am a mother now, it has taken on a new meaning to me and I really feel like it’s healing my inner child.

“Getting to see life and a mother and daughters’ love through her eyes has reshaped everything that I believed a mother was, and it has done so for the positive.”

Loose Women viewers hit out at show

However, it’s fair to say viewers watching Loose Women were not impressed with the Gypsy interview.

Here Loose Women are fawning over her.

On X, one fumed: “Sorry but what Gypsy and her bf did was vile, he stabbed Dee Dee 17 times in the back whilst she slept.

“He and Gypsy then had sex in the next room whilst her mother’s body bled out. That’s [bleep]ed up and here Loose Women are fawning over her,” they added.

Another person wrote: “In court a video was shown where Gypsy-Rose acted out the murder which her then boyfriend did for real as she had told him to, they then had sex in the bedroom next to a dead body, this is not opinion this is fact, why the hell is she on?”

A third also chimed in: “Imagine interviewing a murderer live on TV and being sympathetic about it. She’s evil, end of.”

