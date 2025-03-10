Coleen Nolan breaks down in tears minutes into Loose Women as show surprises her for 60th birthday

Coleen Nolan was left wiping away the tears on Loose Women after a series of emotional surprises.

The beloved ITV show returned to screens on Monday (March 10) for a special episode dedicated to Coleen – who turns 60 this week.

And it’s fair to say things took an emotional turn after her co-stars pulled out all of the stops to celebrate their pal Coleen.

Coleen was left wiping away the tears (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan surprised on Loose Women

On Loose Women, Coleen’s co-stars Jane Moore and Judi Love sneaked her into the studio.

Little did Coleen know that her three children, sons Jake Roche, Shane Nolan and daughter Ciara Fensome, were waiting.

After taking off a blindfold and earphones, Coleen burst into tears seeing her beloved kids, before running over to them.

She exclaimed: “Oh my God! Is this why I’ve been kept prisoner all day?”

Things took an emotional turn (Credit: ITV)

Coleen in tears on Loose Women

Once she composed herself, she headed to her seat at the panel – and gushed over the touching sentiment and surprise.

However, she did joke: “So far, I’ve had the worst day of my life.

“They literally locked me in the dressing room. This was a genuine surprise. Gosh it’s too emotional.”

And the surprises didn’t end there…

Later on, Coleen’s rarely-seen brothers Brian and Tommy surprised her with a bunch of flowers.

Bursting into tears again, Coleen described her brothers as “the funniest” and “best brothers ever”.

Her brothers surprised her too (Credit: ITV)

Coleen on turning 60

Speaking about the milestone birthday, Coleen confessed on Loose Women: “How do I feel? I feel great about turning 60.

“I believe that age is still a number. Physically I’m feeling it, but mentally I feel great and excited about turning 60.

“I feel a little bit scared because I guess in life, not just in the industry but in life a woman turning 60 makes you scared to death because all of a sudden invisible.”

Coleen added: “And people won’t want to work with you because they want someone younger and that scares me a little bit but I’m determined to push forward to say, ‘No you’re wrong and I’m going to prove you wrong.'”

