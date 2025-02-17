Coleen Nolan revealed the fresh heartache she faced following sister Linda’s funeral on Loose Women today.

Linda Nolan passed away last month, on January 15, after a 20-year cancer battle. Although, in the end, cancer wasn’t her cause of death.

Her sister, Coleen, recently made her return to the Loose Women panel, thanking fans for their support. But today, the star gave a heartbreaking revelation about the days that followed Linda’s funeral.

Coleen Nolan makes admission on Loose Women

Linda’s funeral was exactly what she wanted, according to her sisters. With a sparkly pink coffin, and guests lining the streets, everyone was heartbroken saying goodbye.

But as Coleen’s car pulled up, she smiled at those in attendance. And it was this move that caused many trolls to attack her online.

Speaking on Loose Women today (February 17), she revealed: “I got out of the funeral car smiling. Because there were so many people standing there smiling at me. But then I got slated for smiling online.”

Coleen then explained that it was the turnout that made her smile. And it was something her and her family spoke about in the car, when they saw just how many people showed up.

She explained: “The turnout made us cry in the car. It’s exactly what she would have wanted. Linda would have loved it. When I was smiling, it was a gratitude thing.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Coleen admitted she needs to “stop caring” about what other people are saying about her. And that she knows exactly what Linda would have wanted for her and their family.

Coleen reveals struggles with grief

The 59-year-old spoke about Linda’s final day. She said: “She was moaning about the soup she was given to eat. But we were laughing a lot. And reminiscing. She wanted us to enjoy it. So, I have to stop caring about how people are judging me.”

Coleen also opened up on the hard parts of grief, admitting for a while after Linda’s death, she struggled to find the motivation to get out of bed. But she explained that “humour” was the way her family dealt with everything.

“I didn’t see joy in anything. I lost feeling. It was numbing. There was something inside me saying ‘I’m really tired’ and I still have that a little bit. But if I don’t go out and live, then what is the point? And if I don’t laugh, then what is the point?”

The conversation came as the panelists discussed Warwick Davis’ BAFTA speech, as he revealed he ‘found love’ again after the loss of his wife.

