This Morning has come under fire after Chris Hughes made his debut as a presenter on the ITV show.

Reality star Chris, 32, – who shot to fame on Love Island – has made headlines in recent weeks following his stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

His friendship with JoJo Siwa, 21, got plenty of people talking – something they later addressed on This Morning where they revealed that they were “platonic soulmates“.

And on Thursday (May 1), Chris was back on the ITV show – but this time as the show’s new competition presenter…

Chris Hughes presents on This Morning

On This Morning today (May 1), Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were back at the helm.

And there was a new member of the This Morning family too, as Chris was put in charge of Dosh On Our Doorstep.

Live from a beach on Weston-super-Mare, Chris chatted to members of the public.

The TV star awarded money prizes to viewers for answering questions correctly, before emerging through a pop-up door.

This Morning viewers slam ITV show

However, it’s fair to say Chris’ stint on This Morning left plenty of people divided.

On X, one person fumed: “Oh FFS, of course Chris is now being used on This Morning.. who would have figured @ITV you are the worst channel ever.”

Someone else agreed: “Ermmm excuse me why is Chris Hughes doing the #thismorning competitions and not @thedannybeard ?!”

A third also chimed in and penned: “Why do they give these z list celebrities a job, can’t stand Chris Hughes.” A fourth wrote. “Oh, Chris, this is so cringe. Trying way too hard mate.”

However, other viewers were more than happy to see Chris back on their screens.

A loyal fan penned: “So glad it’s Chris who is giving money away.” Another also gushed: “I love him!”

Chris and JoJo

During their time in the Big Brother house, Chris and JoJo’s friendship gripped viewers’ attention.

When she began her stay, JoJo was in a relationship with her partner Kath Ebbs. But just hours after leaving, the pair had split.

Many immediately assumed this meant Chris and JoJo’s relationship was more than friends. And the pair made an appearance together on This Morning yesterday (April 28) to explain they are “platonic soulmates”.

