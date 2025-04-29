JoJo Siwa’s mum weighs in on ‘real’ reason she split from Kath Ebbs as defiant star admits she ‘wouldn’t change a thing’

JoJo Siwa has admitted she ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ about her time with Chris Hughes after she split from partner Kath Ebbs at the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party.

During her time in the Big Brother house, JoJo’s friendship with Love Island star Chris gripped viewers’ attention. When she began her stay, JoJo was in a relationship with her partner Kath Ebbs. But just hours after leaving, the pair had split.

Many immediately assumed this meant Chris and JoJo’s relationship was more than friends. And the pair made an appearance together on This Morning yesterday (April 28) to explain they are ‘platonic soulmates’. But now, JoJo has arrived back in LA and admitted there isn’t anything she would do differently.

JoJo Siwa ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ amid Chris Hughes speculation

Taking to Instagram, JoJo updated her fans on how she was feeling now that she had the chance to process the last few weeks.

She wrote: “Quite emotional today as I have landed back in LA, saying goodbye to the UK. One of my favourite things I have ever done. The past 20 days I have faced some of the highest highs and the lowest lows and it’s so crazy to think all of them were public.”

The 21-year-old star admitted that she was “scared” about leaving the house but the support she has since received made her “emotional”.

“I have learned so much about myself in the Big Brother house and I wouldn’t change a thing about the journey. I wish I could go back in time and live it over and over again.”

JoJo went on to give a “special shout out to Christopher” for their close relationship. It comes after the duo went on a tennis trip together days after leaving the house – something which they spoke about doing while on the show.

The Instagram post comes as JoJo’s mum, Jess hinted that Chris was not the reason JoJo ended her relationship.

JoJo’s mum hints at ‘real’ reason she broke up with partner

Kath, JoJo’s now-ex, took to social media the day after the final to share that the star had dumped them during the after-party, even though they had flown in to reunite. However, JoJo explained on This Morning that it was not supposed to happen that way but she was directly asked if she was happy, and told her partner that she wasn’t.

Now, JoJo’s mum re-shared a TikTok that said the star broke up with Kath to find out who she really is herself, not because of her close friendship with Chris.

In the TikTok, the user said: “Kath has removed the video of JoJo and I’ll tell you why. I don’t think JoJo has split with Kath because of Chris. And that’s the kind of narrative that Kath is trying to put across.

“JoJo has broken up with Kath because JoJo doesn’t know who she is. She is finding out for herself. She may have went into that relationship when she shouldn’t have, in my opinion.”

