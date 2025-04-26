JoJo Siwa’s mum insists it’s ‘all good’ as she explains Kath Ebbs’ Celebrity Big Brother ‘snub’

JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs did have an in-person reunion after the 21-year-old star left the Celebrity Big Brother house last night (April 25), JoJo’s mum has revealed.

Fans had been sharing their concerns that all was not well between Stateside superstar JoJo and 27-year-old Kath following JoJo’s friendship with CBB housemate Chris Hughes.

Kath even left a cryptic message in JoJo’s letter from home, leading to questions from JoJo herself about how Kath was feeling. And, after Kath – who is non binary – didn’t appear at the side of the stage to greet JoJo last night, further concerns were raised.

JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs relationship update

However, JoJo’s mum Jess has now revealed that Kath did travel from their native Australia to London to greet JoJo at the final. However, they didn’t want their reunion with JoJo to be shown on camera.

JoJo finished in third place last night, beaten to the finish line by Danny Beard in second place and ultimate winner Jack P Shepherd in first.

Jess posted: “I can finally tell you all Kath is there in London with JoJo. They just didn’t want their reunion on camera. So it was private off camera. For those extra worried, I would have been there in a heartbeat. But JoJo wanted her girlfriend there not her mommy.”

She added: “All good troops, all good. I promise. Love Dance Mom Jess.”

Worries over Kath ‘snub’

Speaking to The Sun, one source elaborated further. They explained fans were worried Kath “wasn’t going to make the journey over from Australia”.

It came after Kath went silent on social media as JoJo’s friendship with Chris grew. The source claimed that “everyone was convinced Kath would snub the final”.

They added that Kath had been “stressed”. And, as a result, “demanded that they remain backstage out of sight”.

The source continued to claim: “Meanwhile every other family or friends are side of stage to greet them as soon as the eviction interview is over. JoJo got taken off and put in a car to be whisked away.”

JoJo did appear on the Late & Live spin-off show. However, neither JoJo or Kath have posted since the series came to an end.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

