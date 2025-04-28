JoJo Siwa reveals honest reason behind Kath Ebbs split: ‘That’s not something I should be okay with’

Celebrity Big Brother star JoJo Siwa revealed the reason for her recent relationship split during an appearance on This Morning today (Monday April 28).

It was reported over the weekend that JoJo, 21, broke up with Kath Ebbs at Friday’s post-CBB final party.

Fans had previously shared their concerns for the now-former couple while US singer JoJo was taking part in the ITV reality series, amid her friendship with ex-Love Islander Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa thanked Chris Hughes for his support (Credit: ITV)

JoJo Siwa and Kath Ebbs relationship latest

Furthermore, a cryptic message in JoJo’s letter from home and Kath not appearing to welcome JoJo out of the house when she was evicted in third place sparked social media speculation about their future.

Kath then appeared to confirm she and JoJo were done by referring to her “ex” in an Instagram post.

However, chatting with This Morning co-hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley as she sat alongside Chris on ITV’s daytime show, JoJo addressed how she reflected on her relationship during her stint on CBB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kath Ebbs (@kathebbs)

JoJo and Chris on This Morning today

JoJo admitted to having a tough start in front of the CBB cameras, finding reality life with Mickey Rourke challenging, without mentioning the Hollywood actor by name.

However, by day three of her stay, JoJo recalled: “I was now in my own thoughts. And away from everyone I know.

“Away from outside opinions. Away from everything. And I sat with myself – and from that point on, I really realised things that I was okay with in my life that I should never been okay with.”

Asked by Cat whether she was referring to her relationship, JoJo replied by saying: “So many things.”

Cat Deeley listens intently (Credit: ITV)

She went on: “Obviously I wanted to hold [my feelings] inside. I didn’t want to air that out very publicly. But there were countless things, I was like: ‘That’s not something I should be okay with.’ And I don’t want to be okay with. And I’m not happy.”

I knew as soon as I got out I wanted to fix things in my life and make the changes that I needed to make.

JoJo continued: “And I knew as soon as I got out I wanted to fix things in my life and make the changes that I needed to make because… I think you have this experience that is so exhilarating. And it is 20 days but it feels like four and a half years. And the first thing you want to do when you get out is just exactly what you need to do in your life to make it as good as you can.”

JoJo hadn’t planned to break up at the wrap party, she said (Credit: ITV)

‘I realised just how not great things were’

JoJo added: “And I think I realised just how not great things were. That I was pretending they were great? It’s been hard. But it’s been good and I’m very happy where I am now, I’m very grateful.”

Turning to Chris, who said he and JoJo are “soulmates”, JoJo said: “I’m very grateful that I had you in there for support and comfort. As even though you didn’t know what was going on in my brain, you were obviously and obviously still are, like, support.”

What happened between JoJo and Kath? Who is JoJo Siwa’s ex?

JoJo also noted it was “not planned for” her to break up with Kath, who wasn’t mentioned by name, at the wrap party.

“That was not supposed to happen like that,” JoJo insisted.

She explained: “They straight up asked me if I was happy. I said ‘no’. One thing led to another and that conversation did take place there.”

Read more: Kath Ebbs and JoJo Siwa ‘split’ after Celebrity Big Brother star ‘dumps’ partner at wrap party

This Morning airs on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays from 10am.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.