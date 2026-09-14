Kate Garraway was replaced on Good Morning Britain after her increasingly hoarse voice became harder to manage during Monday’s live programme.

Journalist Faye Barker stepped in for the presenter, to present news coverage.

The voice problem came after Kate appeared in Alan Carr’s Special Recognition tribute at last week’s National Television Awards.

Earlier in the programme, Kate apologised for how she sounded but was keen to reassure viewers that she felt well and was not experiencing any pain.

Kate Garraway had a hoarse voice on Good Morning Britain on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Faye Barker steps in for Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain

Kate’s voice became increasingly difficult as the live broadcast went on, prompting colleagues to take her off her on-air duties. Susanna then explained what was happening before introducing Faye as her replacement.

Susanna said: “So, we have put her on vocal rest, and Faye Barker has valiantly come to the rescue and is here with the rest of this morning’s news.”

Faye took over the remaining stories, while Good Morning Britain continued as normal.

Kate had already warned viewers about her voice before reading the first headlines of the day.

“I must apologise to you. I’m so sorry,” Kate said.

She was quick to make clear that she was otherwise feeling fine, adding: “I’m in absolutely no pain; I don’t feel unwell, but I talked way too much last week.”

Faye Barker stepped in for Kate later in the show (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway blames talking and singing for hoarse voice

Kate linked the change in her voice to a busy week of talking and singing, revealing that she had lost her voice on Friday and Saturday night.

The presenter performed I Know Him So Well at the National Television Awards, where Amanda Holden, Paloma Faith, Charlotte Church and David Olusoga joined her.

The group paid tribute to Alan Carr as he collected the Special Recognition Award.

Susanna questioned whether Kate’s NTA performance had played a part in the hoarseness. Ed Balls even floated the idea of Saturday night karaoke, but Kate dismissed that suggestion.

Faye took over Kate’s segment (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain colleagues react as Kate leaves studio

Susanna announced Kate’s departure shortly after 7am on Monday as the team rallied around their colleague.

Before the handover, the mood remained light as Kate’s co-stars checked how she was doing.

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However, one viewer on X called on ITV to send Kate home and take care of her. They wrote: “Someone send Kate home! She’s clearly not well, look after her please ITV! Where’s the rest of the clan!!”

In the end, the programme did just that, with Kate’s vocal rest taking priority as her voice became more difficult during the live show.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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